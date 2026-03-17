Zendaya addresses Tom Holland marriage rumors, AI wedding photos

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Zendaya is laughing off internet rumors suggesting she is already married to Tom Holland – but she’s not denying them either.

The 29-year-old Emmy winner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday to promote her upcoming movie “The Drama,” which also stars Robert Pattinson. And while she did not confirm nor deny she’s married, she did have a good laugh about the speculation regarding her relationship status.

It started when host Jimmy Kimmel told her that “the internet went berserk” upon hearing that she already “might actually be married to Tom.”

“Really? I haven’t seen any of that,” she said with a giggle.

The “Euphoria” actress’ longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach, sent Tomdaya fans into a tizzy when he claimed the couple were already married during an appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1. When asked about whether he’d pulled looks for the upcoming nuptials, Roach said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

While addressing the fervor, Kimmel on Monday also asked Zendaya about “AI wedding photos” of her and Holland, some of which have gone viral. She told Kimmel that “many people have been fooled by them,” before attempting to offer some clarity about her own wedding ceremony.

“I was out and about in real life and people are like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are really gorgeous,’” she recalled. ” And I was like, ‘Babe they’re AI. They’re not real.’ ”

The star then shared some footage to “help clear the confusion” regarding her personal life. The clip, actually from “The Drama,” shows her in a wedding dress taking a photo with guests alongside Pattinson – except his face is cropped out and replaced with Holland’s.

“Somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film,” Kimmel quipped.

Zendaya joked back: “Yeah … but it was a beautiful day.”