Addison Jay strikes out 12 for Mt. Spokane; AJ Smid scores goal for Central Valley soccer | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s fastpitch softball, baseball, boys soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 14, Ferris 0 (5): Addison Jay struck out 12 in four innings and the Wildcats (1-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game. Avery Fox went 3 for 3 with five RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Isabella Hao went 1 for 2 for Ferris.

University 8, Cheney 6: Claire Fulkerson drove in two runs and the Titans (2-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddy Hurley struck out seven and batted 2 for 3, scoring two runs for Cheney.

Freeman 14, Riverside 0 (5): Rilyn and Kaylee Ripke combined for seven RBIs, four stolen bases and the visiting Scotties (1-1) defeated the Rams (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Kamiakin 3, University 1: Tanner Davis hit a double and the Braves (3-0) defeated the visiting Titans (0-1) in a nonleague game. Elijah Williams led the Titans with one run batted in.

Colville 5, Cheney 1: Colton Hansen drove in three runs and the Crimson Hawks (4-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a nonleague game. Jace Vega scored run, drew a walk and stole a base for Cheney.

Clarkston 8, East Valley 1: Kendry Gimlin drove in two runs for the Bantams (1-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-2, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Kyler Goll scored the only run for East Valley.

Deer Park 21, Rogers 1 (5): Parker Hamilton drove in four runs and the visiting Stags (1-0, 1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-2, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Carter Criss scored four runs and stole a pair of bases for Deer Park.

Liberty 33, Tekoa-Rosalia 1 (5): Brady Bowen went 4 for 4 scoring six runs, driving in five and the Lancers (2-0) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonleague game. JJ Hodl scored six runs and stole two bases for Liberty.

Boys Soccer

Central Valley 1, Ridgeline 0: AJ Smid scored a goal in the 65th minute and the Bears (1-2) defeated the visiting Falcons (1-1) in a nonleague game. Silas Merino had six saves for Ridgeline.

Mead 1, University 0: Terach Dobbs scored a goal in the 13th minute and the Panthers (1-1-1) defeated the visiting Titans (0-3) in a nonleague game at Union Stadium. Joshua Guill had nine saves for University.

Gonzaga Prep 0, Mt. Spokane 0: The visiting Wildcats (2-0-1) ended in a tie with the Bullpups (1-0-1) in a nonleague match. G-Prep made 11 shots and Mt. Spokane’s goal keeper Benjamin Michelsen had seven saves.

Boys Tennis

Cheney 4, East Valley 0: Called for rain at Cheney. Cheney’s Samuel Estock defeated Joseph Maughan 6-0, 6-6 in Number 1 Singles.

In No. 1 doubles, Hans Alstead/Dallin David of Cheney defeated Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley 6-4. 6-0.

Girls Tennis

Cheney 5, East Valley 2: At EV. Cheney’s Leah Pettet defeated Dahlia Autrey 7-5, 6-1Samuel Estock (CHE) def. Joseph Maughan (EV) 6-0, 6-6.

In No. 1 doubles, Cara Dove/Madison Anderson of Cheney defeated Mae Miller/Marin Harless 6-2, 6-1.

Shadle Park 4, North Central 3: At SP. Shadle Park’s Jamie Blankenagel defeated Lydia Edmondson 6-4, 6-1 in number one singles.

No. 1 Doubles Jenny Meyer/Milla Harrington of Sjadle Park defeated Reese McKeirman/Bria Shields 6-1. 6-2.