Big Horn Show begins Thursday

From staff reports

Spokane’s biggest outdoor show is here.

The 2026 Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

The annual event put on by the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council draws a number of outdoor vendors and offers a wide range of activities, including seminars, archery and airsoft ranges, a fishing pond and more.

The show runs from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday it goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, it goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or online at the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council’s website, www.inwc.org.