Bob Dylan added to Chateau Ste. Michelle 2026 summer concert lineup

Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/TNS) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times

Just when it looked like Chateau Ste. Michelle’s summer concert lineup was set, organizers went and dropped a soy bomb of an announcement Wednesday.

Two days after unveiling the bulk of its summer slate, the Live Nation-run amphitheater added what will assuredly be the hottest ticket at the winery this year. Bob Dylan is coming to the Woodinville venue for two nights, June 6 and 7.

The folk and classic rock icon is bringing with him a stellar supporting cast in Americana great Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio.

Like the bulk of Chateau Ste. Michelle’s previously announced shows, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at chateauconcerts.com.

After making magic with Willie Nelson at the Gorge Amphitheatre in 2024 and purportedly toughing through high winds during a weather-shortened set at the same venue last year, the much more intimate Chateau Ste. Michelle ought to be an ideal setting for a latter-day Dylan gig.

For decades, fans and critics have alternately celebrated and bemoaned the varying quality of the boy from the north country’s performances, primarily in his vocals. But Seattle-area fans have been lucky in recent years as, for the most part, the endearingly craggy singer’s local performances have been strong – including his shadowy 2022 run at the Paramount Theatre, where he pulled largely from 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” which featured Seattle drum slinger Matt Chamberlain. Then Dylan’s first new album of originals in eight years, the mystical tunes and nearly spoken-word delivery were naturally suited to his current register.

In 2023, Dylan followed it up with “Shadow Kingdom,” consisting mostly of rerecorded versions of early Dylan tunes.

Besides the two-nighter with the soon-to-be 85-year-old, Chateau Ste. Michelle’s summer concert series features an underplay with country star Dierks Bentley, twin dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tori Amos.