Gonzaga’s Graham Ike earns more All-American recognition from NABC, USBWA

The stack of All-American plaques and certificates Graham Ike could return home to this weekend grew even larger on Tuesday.

After earning Associated Press All-American Third Team honors on Monday, Ike appeared on two more lists Wednesday, named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-American Third Team and earning Honorable Mention recognition from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Ike was one of five players on the NABC team that also included Alabama’s Labaron Philon, who the Zags encountered during a 91-81 victory over the Crimson Tide and the Players Era Festival in November. The three other Third Team selections were Arizona’s Jaden Bradley, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson.

They’re the latest accolades for the Gonzaga senior who was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year two weeks ago and followed that up by earning his second consecutive WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor, scoring 39 total points and grabbing 15 rebounds in semifinal and championship game wins over Oregon State and Santa Clara.

Ike led the WCC in scoring at 19.7 points per game and ranked No. 1 in field goal percentage, connecting on 57.3% of his shots. The senior was second in WCC rebounding at 8.2 boards per game and ranked 14th in the country with 16 double-doubles.

The native of Aurora, Colorado, reached double figures in all but one game this season, surpassing Drew Timme for most games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds by a Gonzaga player in the last 30 seasons.