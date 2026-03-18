Houston coach Kelvin Sampson remembers the impact former Idaho coach Don Monson had on his young career

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been nearly four decades since Washington State basketball took the chance on a 31-year-old coach named Kelvin Sampson to turn around the Cougars program after a string of losing seasons.

Now at 70 years old, Sampson is still leading a group of Cougars – only instead of a struggling WSU team, it’s a Houston squad that has its eyes set on an NCAA Tournament championship run.

But all these years later, two names still come to Sampson’s mind when he recalls his time on the Palouse.

“The two people I remember the most was one of the greatest Vandals of all time and his son is one of my best friends, Don Monson and Dan,” Sampson said. “Don was a great role model for my generation. I used to look up to coach Mons and Jud Heathcote. They were best friends.”

Idaho has made a point of playing for and honoring Don Monson this season after his death last October.

Vandals coach Alex Pribble noted Wednesday that Monson’s legacy has been important for him to soak in during his three years at Idaho, and knows the history of successful coaches on the Palouse sets a high standard.

“Coaching on the Palouse, it’s really special. This whole year for us has been about honoring coach Don Monson, because he is Idaho basketball,” Pribble said. “To be able to learn about the tradition of Idaho, and back in the day when the two teams are playing against each other, the Cougars and the Vandals, it’s just got a great legacy. I’m sure he remembers the time on the Palouse. If I get a chance, I’ll definitely ask him about it.”

Sampson also had the opportunity to coach with former Gonzaga and current Eastern Washington coach Dan Monson for the United States at the 2004 FIBA Americas Under-20 Championship.

“I was a head coach for one of the USA teams. I think we went to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and we won the gold medal. I remember that, because I had Chris Paul as my point guard,” Sampson said. “But (Dan) Mons was my assistant coach – one of my assistant coaches on that staff.”

Coach Kelvin Sampson led Washington State to the 1994 NCAA Tournament before accepting the same job at Oklahoma. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

Sampson said the WSU job was also a great lesson for him in humility, as the Cougars struggled through his first few seasons – coincidentally the same years Kermit Davis led Idaho to its last two NCAA Tournaments.

“I remember going over to the Kibbie Dome when we first got to Washington State. I think our third year we went 7-22. I never forgot that,” Sampson said. “I told someone this last year. We’ve had a bunch of seasons here where we’ve won 30 in a row. I never forget going 7-22. I don’t get carried away with the success, because I remember where I came from, and that’s important that people do.”

Remembering where he came from also means remembering his 3-5 record against the Vandals during his time in Pullman. The 15th-seeded Vandals (21-14) will try to add another win to that total when they take on No. 2 seed Houston (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region at 7:10 p.m. Thursday (truTV)at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.