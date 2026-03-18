It’s so hot in the West that temperatures may even break April records soon

By Ben Noll Washington Post

It’s been the warmest March on record so far across the United States, in terms of daytime high temperatures. And now, unprecedented heat for this time of year is expanding and intensifying across the West.

Not only will temperatures break March monthly records, but this heat wave will even break April records. Over the next week, around 800 high temperature records are forecast to be neared, tied or broken at 165 locations in Western and Central states – some by more than 10 degrees – with unusual warmth set to linger into late March.

In a post on X, meteorologist Jeff Berardelli pointed out that a forecast high temperature of 114 in Riverside County, California, on Friday could break the March national temperature record of 108 in South Texas – and the April national temperature record of 113 in Death Valley, California.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned about heatstroke risks, especially for those in parked cars where temperatures can rapidly rise. The heat can be dangerous for pets, too.

According to climate scientist Daniel Swain, this event is similar to the record-breaking heat dome that hit the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia in Canada during June 2021, when Seattle’s temperature soared to 108 degrees.

Why it’s getting so hot, so early

Here are peak temperatures forecast in some places across the West.

All temperatures listed would break or equal March monthly records at the respective location, with April monthly records set to be broken in Phoenix and Flagstaff in Arizona as well as Las Vegas and Albuquerque.