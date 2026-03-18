Nickelodeon star Chris O’Neal arrested in Malibu burglary

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Nickelodeon and Netflix alum Chris O’Neal was arrested on a felony charge this week in connection with a Malibu burglary.

The 31-year-old “How to Rock” star – who hails from Teaneck, New Jersey, just 11 miles outside of the Upper West Side – was booked at 9:30 a.m. local time Monday at Lost Hills Station, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

O’Neal was released shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday due to “a detention only,” according to records.

Officials told the Daily News that “several people … were detained” along with O’Neal, and he was not armed. They confirmed that there were “items taken from inside the house” but could not comment on whether the alleged burglary appeared to be a standalone incident or linked to any others.

A legal representative for O’Neal did not immediately respond to the News’ request for comment.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities responded at 5:45 a.m. Monday after they were called about three intruders as shown in security camera footage. The suspects allegedly entered through the back of the home and messed with the cameras so the footage wouldn’t show what transpired.

O’Neal is best known for his roles as Daniel Hayward in Netflix’s “Greenhouse Academy,” from 2017 to 2020 and as Kevin Reed in Nick’s short-lived “How to Rock,” which premiered in 2012. He also appeared in an episode of Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover.”