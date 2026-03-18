Now in Big 12 with BYU, former Idaho forward Tyler Mrus helped ex-teammates with Houston scout: ‘I think they can (win)’

PORTLAND – Any little thing can help when you’re a No. 15 seed trying to upset a No. 2 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

That’s why BYU forward Tyler Mrus sent a scouting report to former Idaho teammates and coaches as the Vandals were getting set to prepare for a massive challenge against Houston on Thursday in Oklahoma City (7:10 p.m. PT, truTV).

The sixth-seeded Cougars open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against 11th-seeded Texas, but there may not be an opponent Mrus and BYU know any better than Houston, considering the teams met up twice in Big 12 play this season.

The transfer forward from Bothell, Washington, was on the first roster third-year Idaho coach assembled and started in all 31 games for the Vandals last season, averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds before entering the transfer portal and landing at BYU.

Mrus is still close with Idaho junior Trevon Blasingame, a defensive ace for the Vandals, and keeps in touch with multiple members of Pribble’s coaching staff.

A sample of the “little Houston scouting report” he sent via text message in recent days?

“They’re really going to have to change a couple things offensively, they run a lot of ball screens and Houston’s going to eat you alive with those ball screens, especially with their five man,” Mrus said. “Honestly it’s going to come down to physicality, that’s what I told them. Houston’s a team, they’re going to try to punk you. I think (Idaho) can do it though.”

Mrus also noted Blasingame was on the 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson team that upset top-seeded Purdue in 2023.

“So he knows how to beat a giant,” Mrus said.

Mrus has played in 27 games off the bench for a BYU team led by potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, but he’s monitored his old teammates and tuned in last Wednesday to watch the Vandals beat Montana and clinch the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 36 years.

“When we played last year, we lost in the semis to Montana and they beat them in the championship,” Mrus said. I’m happy they beat Montana.”

The 6-7 forward could see what Pribble was starting to build in Moscow during his time there and isn’t surprised Idaho managed to take another big jump in the coach’s third season. Mrus transferred to Idaho from University of Alaska Fairbanks, becoming one of the first five players to sign with Pribble shortly after the coach was hired.

“The fans haven’t had a lot of winning in that city for awhile, but coach Pribble’s really turned that program around,” Mrus said. “Can’t be any happier for them, I know how hard those guys worked, all those guys. Especially coach Pribble, too.”

Mrus didn’t want to bother Pribble and kept him out of the text thread earlier this week, but said he’d message his former coach at some point to offer congratulations on the breakout season. He’s also planning a trip back to the Palouse soon to see his girlfriend, who still lives in Moscow, and looks forward to reconnecting with old teammates.

“I just hope they get it done against Houston,” Mrus said.