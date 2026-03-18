Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix relationship under scrutiny

Theresa Braine New York Daily News

The relationship between British former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their streaming partner Netflix has taken a turn, according to a new report.

Citing “six well-placed individuals,” Variety detailed friction, lackluster ratings and a reported loss of faith in the ability of their production company to deliver. Yet spokespeople for the royals and the streamer both publicly deny any tension.

Was Netflix’s exit from Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand unexpected, or was it business as usual? Was the merchandise up for grabs for Netflix employees a sign of unsellable surplus, or a routine invitation for staff to sample the products? Is Markle’s show “With Love, Meghan” a bust, or has it performed on par with similar lifestyle programs? Does Meghan talk over Harry in Zoom meetings? (He says no.)

Archewell Productions, the company they formed in 2020, was supposed to produce films and series, both scripted and unscripted, under a $100 million deal with Netflix. They started off with the six-part “Harry & Meghan” 2022 docuseries, released in December 2024, which was the most-watched documentary debut in Netflix history. They also produced “Live to Lead,” “Heart of Invictus,” “Polo” and “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.”

Markle’s lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” debuted in the Netflix Top 10 last year and was renewed for a second season despite terrible reviews. Future incarnations will be in the form of seasonal specials, Markle said last year, and her spokesperson told Variety.

An animated series under development was cut in 2022. Still in the works are film adaptations of the Carley Fortune novel “Meet Me at the Lake” and Jasmine Guillory’s “The Wedding Date.”

But Archewell has yet to produce any of the promised children’s television, feature films or scripted shows, as The New York Times noted last year after they signed a “looser” deal that gives Netflix a first look at potential projects. Overall, Variety reported, the Duke and Duchess have struggled to find their Hollywood footing.

“The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” one Netflix insider told Variety.

According to three insiders, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is fed up with the ex-royal couple, as is chief content officer Bela Bajaria. But those claims were denied as “absolutely inaccurate” by a Netflix spokesperson, while an attorney for the Sussexes, Michal J. Kump, called them “blatantly false.” Both parties pointed out that Sarandos and the Sussexes are not only neighbors but also regularly socialize.

Bajaria said Netflix has “really enjoyed” working with the couple, who are “deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to.”