What to stream: Get animated with best films of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

The filmmaking team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have undeniably shaped our cinematic sensibilities over the last decade, and with their new film, the heartwarming space movie “Project Hail Mary,” starring Ryan Gosling, they’re taking their style into the previously unexplored territory of the live-action sci-fi epic.

Since the film is so “Lord and Miller” in it’s approach, tone and perspective, you might be wanting to explore more of their work, which spans Oscar-winning animation, comedy and more. So here’s where to find the best of Lord and Miller’s work as writers, directors and producers.

The pair met in college at Dartmouth, and got their start with the animated series “Clone High,” which premiered on MTV in 2003. The adult animated series featured the clones of historical figures in a fictional high school, and developed a cult following. The series, as well as the 2023 revival, is available to stream on HBO Max.

But the mainstream breakout for Lord and Miller came with their 2009 animated feature “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” about an inventor who makes a machine that can convert water into food and then has to stop the food storms (the film is loosely based on the 1978 children’s book by Judi and Ron Barrett). “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” received positive reviews and a Golden Globe nomination, and is available to rent on all digital platforms.

Lord and Miller then branched out into live-action comedy with the films “21 Jump Street” (2012) and the sequel “22 Jump Street” (2014), starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in this reboot of the ‘80s TV series about undercover cops in high school. Both films are available to stream on Paramount+.

But the duo might be best known for their Lego movies, animated features about the favorite interlocking blocks. After the success of “The Lego Movie” in 2014, which they directed, it turns out just about anything can be Lego’d into a movie, and so Lord and Miller produced “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017), actually one of the best Batman movies, full stop, and “The Lego Ninjago Movie” (2017). Stream “The Lego Movie” on Netflix and the “Batman” and “Ninjago” movies on HBO Max.

They won an Academy Award for producing the daring and artful animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), along with director and co-writer Rodney Rothman, a film that not only challenged what a superhero film could be but what an animated film could look like. Stream it on Netflix.

They followed that up with the even more exciting “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023), directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, which also earned an Oscar nom. Stream that on Disney+ or rent it elsewhere.

In between “Spider-Verses” they produced the Netflix animated feature “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” in 2021, which also earned an Oscar nomination.

But perhaps one of their most exciting recent producorial credits is on the 2024 indie feature “Los Frikis,” directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The film tells the true story of a group of punks in 1990s Cuba who risk their health in order to live at a government-run treatment home for HIV+ patients. The film stars Adria Arjona, Hector Medina and Eros de la Puente in this moving tale of resiliency and community. Stream it on Kanopy or rent it on other digital platforms.