Addison Jay hits three home runs for Mt. Spokane; Ellie Brower hits inside-the-park homer for U-Hi | Softball prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s fastpitch softball.

Softball

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 13, Lewis and Clark 3 (6): Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with three home runs, four RBIs and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-2, 0-2). Rhiannon Kilgore hit a home run for Lewis and Clark.

University 20, Gonzaga Prep 3 (5): Ellie Brower hit an inside the park home run and the visiting Titans (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Bullpups (0-2, 0-2). Claire Fulkerson went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs for U-Hi. Emma Allbery, Gracie Rhyne and Shaya Cook each scored a run for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 13, Shadle Park 10: Ava Nevills hit a three-run RBI double to take the lead, Colbie Hallett added insurance with a 2-run homer and the Falcons (3-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-1, 1-1). Abby Smith went 4 for 4 with three runs batted in for Shadle Park.

Mead 11, Cheney 3: Jill Buchmann scored three runs on two hits and the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-2, 0-2). Annie Beito led Cheney with three hits.

2A

Pullman 24, North Central 3 (5): The visiting Greyhounds (1-0, 1-0) scored 19 runs in the first two innings and beat the Wolfpack (0-1, 0-1). Taylor Cromie hit a grand slam, triple and drove in seven runs for Pullman. Ruth Rilometa hit an RBI triple for North Central.

East Valley 8, Clarkston 5: Maddi McGraw hit a two-run RBI double to take the lead in the seventh inning and the visiting Knights (1-2, 1-0) defeated the Bantams (1-1, 0-1). Aneysa Judy hit three doubles and stole a pair of bases for Clarkston.

Deer Park 23, Rogers 1 (5): Kapri Bailey went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and the Stags (1-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-1, 0-1). Emme Jo Bogle drove in four runs for Deer Park. Aubrey Brown hit a solo home run for Rogers.

Nonleage

Timberlake 14, West Valley 1 (5): Brie-lynn Jones drove in four runs and the Tigers (1-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-2). Haylee Kelly scored the only run for West Valley.

Warden 4, Riverside 3 (8): Gabriella Pruneda drew a walk in the bottom of the eighth inning scoring the winning run and the Cougars (3-0) defeated the visiting Rams (0-2). Josie Eastman scored two runs for Riverside. Both starting pitchers threw complete games, each striking out eight.

Liberty 14, Colville 3 (5): Jordan Jeske hit two homers, Jesse Brumley drove in five runs with a home run and the visiting Lancers (2-0) defeated the Crimson Hawks (2-1). Aubree Kubesh, Georgia Beardslee and Natalie Housworth scored a run apiece for Colville.

Lakeside 18, Chewelah 0 (5): Aleya Sturm drove in three runs and the visiting Eagles (2-0) defeated the Cougars (0-1).

Lind-Ritzville 11-12, Davenport 9-11 (DH): The Broncos (2-2) defeated the visiting Gorillas (0-2) in both games of a doubleheader.

Southeast 1B

Dayton 20, Tekoa-Rosalia 0 (3): Kyla Thurston went 3 for 3 with a grand slam, double, five RBIs and the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (0-1, 0-1) . Cindi Howard, Marissa Tupling and Lucy Trump each scored three runs for Dayton.