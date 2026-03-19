Ask the doctors: Carbs are key to lowering blood sugar

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I am a 66-year-old woman, and my blood test from a physical exam shows that my blood sugar is getting higher. I am not in prediabetes yet, but I really don’t want to get there. Other than cutting out sweets, how do you eat to improve your blood sugar numbers?

Dear Reader: Getting a jump on even minor changes to measurements like blood glucose levels is a smart move. A benefit of getting regular metabolic measurements, such as at annual physicals, is they give you a history of baseline readings. As in your case, they offer an overview of the trajectory of your health. This often gives you enough time to make any positive changes that may be needed.

When it comes to healthy blood glucose levels, the goal is twofold. One part is to stay within a specific range. In the U.S., blood sugar is measured in milligrams per deciliter, or mg/dL. For those without diabetes, the target range is a fasting level below 99 mg/dL, and a maximum level below 140 mg/dL two hours after eating. The second part of the goal is to avoid large or sharp swings in blood sugar. Research now suggests that these types of swings can play a role in developing Type 2 diabetes.

When thinking about sugar in the diet, it is easy to focus on sweets. But gaining control of blood sugar levels requires a more nuanced understanding. It’s not just counting the actual sugar that you consume, but the total carbohydrate load. Yes, that does mean simple carbs like candy, soda, processed snack foods and desserts. But it also includes hidden added sugars in ordinary products such as ketchup, soups, pasta sauces and salad dressings. The total carbohydrate load also includes complex carbs. Whole fruit, fresh vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, unsweetened dairy products and nuts all have complex carbs. Thanks to the magic of fiber, complex carbs are a powerful tool.

Limiting simple sugars often focuses on the foods you need to avoid. Instead, set a positive goal. Think about increasing your daily intake of fiber, which you can get through complex carbs. Fiber slows digestion, keeps you feeling full and helps prevent blood sugar spikes. For women older than 50, national guidelines recommend at least 21 grams of fiber per day. For men over 50, the daily target is 30 grams.

When you focus on fiber-rich foods and also meet the protein goals and calorie range appropriate for your body, your overall carbohydrate intake often moderates naturally. Focus on complex carbs for steadier blood sugar. For people who don’t have diabetes, blood sugar levels often respond quickly to thoughtful dietary changes. And it doesn’t just give you good results in your next checkup. It supports long-term metabolic health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.