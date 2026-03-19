Greater Spokane League baseball teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League baseball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (14-8, 13-5, third): Coach Dalton Stamper, third season. First-team all-GSL C/SS Eddie Dahle leads nine starters back for the Bears. He’s joined by second-teamers OF Gavin Ellersick and OF Desean Dunbar. Pitching staff was hit hard by graduation. “Our lineup top to bottom is full of hitters who can do damage at the plate and put pressure on defenses at any given moment,” Stamper said.

Cheney (6-14, 4-14, ninth): Coach Rob Beamer, sixth season. The Blackhawks were hit hard by graduation, with seven starters moving on. Four letterwinners are back, including second-team All-GSL UTL Jace Vega. Fellow senior OF Chris Wilson will be another leader. “We are pretty young, so hopefully we can play solid defense and get some timely hitting,” Beamer said.

Ferris (7-16, 6-12, eighth): Coach Jimmy Smith, fourth season. Nine letterwinners and six starters return but the team is young with two seniors – OF Balien Robinson and UTL Eamonn Keaton listed as key returners. All-league honorable mention C/OF Houston Smith is a junior.

Gonzaga Prep (19-6, 15-3, first): Brian Munhall, 17th season. League champ eliminated during district play last season, but has nine letterwinners and six starters back, led by first-team all-league picks catcher Anthony Karis and LHP/1B Jackson Mott. Karis, Mott, and Jaxon Buckner will provide “power in the middle of the order to complement the speed and experience at the top of our lineup,” Munhall said. Football star Jonah Keller returns after a year off for track to provide explosiveness and speed to center field.

Lewis and Clark (8-15, 5-12, seventh): Did not return survey.

Mead (4-18, 4-14, ninth): Coach Adam Paulson, first season. Despite last year’s struggles, 10 letterwinners return to open competition for positions with the new coaching staff. Juniors P/SS Max Brischle, coming back from injury, and 1B Zach Schmidt will be counted on as leaders during the transition. “Mead will rely on a mix of veterans and versatile contributors throughout the lineup,” Paulson said. “

Mt. Spokane (18-7, 13-5): Coach Alex Schuerman, 23rd season. Just four starters return, led by senior first-team all-league 1B/OF Braeden Parker, OF/P Kyle Rayment and C/P Connor Moffitt. “We have lots of pitchers who can compete and give us a chance every night in this league,” Schuerman said. “We have some strength in our returning lineup but light on experience overall. We expect pitching and defense to be our foundation.”

Ridgeline (11-14, 9-9): Coach Jeramie Maupin, fifth season. The Falcons finished second in district tourney and qualified for state for the first time in program history last year. Nine starters and 10 letterwinners return, including robust senior class – all five of whom are four-year varsity players and will play in college – led by all-state shortstop and GSL offensive MVP Caden Andreas. “With this experienced core and a group of talented, impact-making underclassmen, the team enters the season with high expectations,” Maupin said.

Shadle Park (11-12, 8-10): Coach Sam Schaefer, second season. Nine letterwinners, but four starters, return. Leading the way is honorable mention all-league SS Drew Sanchez for his senior season. Fellow seniors 2B/P Mason Allison, OF/P Matthew Pugh and C Ben Straub will also be leaders. “A hungry younger group gives us plenty of competition at each position,” Schaefer said. “Consistent attention to the details every game will put us in a position to compete with anyone in the league.”

University (16-9, 12-6): Coach Kevin May, ninth season. Eight starters and 10 letterwinners make the Titans one of the most experienced teams in the league this season. Senior P/SS Marco Longo was a first-team All-GSL pick, while junior INF Luca Longo, junior P/C Leyton Hurley (UW commit) and sophomore OF/1B Logan Spradling were all second-team selections. Pitching, led by Hurley, will be a strength. “The Titans return a handful of players with state tournament experience who are hungry to make a deeper run this year,” May said.

2A

Clarkston (9-10, 9-9): Coach Taylor Marshall, second season. Returning sophomores OF/P/SS Kendry Gimlin and INF/C Caddis Sevey lead a total of five letterwinners back as the Bantams were hit hard by graduation. Senior transfer Tucker Green will play all over as will junior transfer Morgan Bunch. “We have solid hitters that are athletic and should be able to drive in runs frequently,” Marshall said. “Pitching will certainly be the area that we need to improve.”

Deer Park (13-9, 11-7): Coach Darren Snyder, ninth season. Six letterwinners and five starters are back, including second-team all-league selections SS/P Pedar Tobeck and OF Evan Brinlee – both seniors, and junior P/C/SS Ian Olietti. “We’re relatively young again,” Snyder said. “Defensively we should be very strong but we’ll need some young guys to step up and take jobs. Lots of arms, just not sure who will rise to the top.”

East Valley (0-21, 0-18, seventh): Coach Justin Sinn, fifth season. Seven seniors, including INF/P Colby Bergman, 3B/P Dakota Jackson and INF/P Greyson Chissus lead 10 letterwinners returning for the Knights. “Our leadership, experience, and improved depth should be strengths for us this year. If we continue to develop consistency on the mound, play solid defense, and get timely hitting, we expect to be much more competitive,” Sinn said.

North Central (11-10, 9-9, fourth): Coach Mason Bender, first season. SS/P Nick Elliott leads six returning seniors for the Wolfpack, while sophomore Tavish Carruthers takes over for graduated brother Kian at catcher. “We have senior talent returning with a good mix of young talent,” Bender said. “Being able to relax and control the game defensively without giving up a free 90 feet will be key.”

Pullman (15-9, 14-4, second): Coach Kevin Agnew, seventh season. The Greyhounds lost a lot of talent and experience to graduation, but five starters return, including first-team All-GSL OF Adrian Hecker, who is just a sophomore. Junior INF Will Denney was second-team, and junior OF/P Vaughn Holstad is coming off an MVP basketball season. “Denney and Hecker will play a big role at the top of our lineup and middle of our defense,” Agnew said. “Pitching will be our biggest question mark.”

Rogers (6-16, 5-13, sixth): Coach Evan Norden, first season. Rogers alum Norden adopts the team from Jim Wasem, who coached the Pirates for 32 years. “We have six new varsity starters getting consistent time. The coaching staff is brand new after the retirement of legend Jim Wasem and Tom Pettoello,” Norden said. CI/P Jacob Proctor is the lone returning varsity senior.

West Valley (17-5, 15-3, first): Coach Cory Aitken, 11th season. Nine letterwinners and six starters are back, including all-league catcher Noah Clouse, and second team selections INF/P Scout Symmes, 1B/P Carson Gaumer, and P/INF Tyler Judd. “We have a great chance to win back-to-back league and district championships,” Aitken said. “This may be the deepest our pitching staff has been in last 10 years – but we need to find out who our hitters will be.”