Greater Spokane League boys, girls golf teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League boys and girls golf teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley: Boys: Coach Brian Spencer, seventh season. Nine letterwinners and four starters return for the Bears. “We will be strong with a good mix of returning senior leadership and young talented newcomers,” Spencer said. Two-time state qualifier senior Chase Sturgis and state qualifying sophomore Benjamin Jones will lead. Girls: Did not return survey.

Cheney: Boys: Coach Justin Fayant, third season. The Blackhawks placed third at state last year and didn’t lose a starter to graduation. In fact, four of their top five golfers are just juniors this season. Ryan Howe was 10th at state, and Justin Krasselt – the GSL MVP – was 11th. “I am confident that we have gotten better as a team and are set to make a run at winning state,” Fayant said. Girls: Coach Gerald Morton, 22nd season. The girls team, however, was hit hard by graduation and returns just one starter – junior Chloe Gawenit, who placed 70th at state last year.

Ferris: Boys: Coach Ryan Lamb, fifth season. 2025 district qualifier Tyler Smith leads three returning letterwinners for the Saxons. “Tyler has the potential to make some noise in district play. He has the potential of being one of the top golfers in the GSL this year,” Lamb said. Girls: Coach Laurie Smith, seventh season. The Saxons qualified for state in 2022, ’23 and ’24, but missed last season. District qualifiers last season, junior Vanessa Zacapantzi and senior Emmaline Kuney, will be expected to lead. “I am super excited to see what the combination of younger and veteran players can contribute to our overall program success this year,” Smith said.

Gonzaga Prep: Boys: Did not return survey. Girls: Coach David McKenna, eighth season. Four letterwinners return for the Bullpups, including senior Emma Allen and sophomore Kyla Welsh. “We need our depth to make us better. Our senior leadership is outstanding,” McKenna said.

Lewis and Clark: Boys: Coach Brett Meenach, seventh season. Eight letterwinners and five starters return for the Tigers. Jack Brigham is a three-time state qualifier who finished fourth at state last year. He leads four other state qualifiers. Brigham and fellow seniors Michael Pirrie and Bryce Johnson will play in college. Girls: Coach Michelle Grafos, 21st season. The Tigers had qualified for state every year since 2006 – until missing last season. This will be a young squad, with sophomores Emi Jones, Hailey Ramsey and Devin Jamison-Jeter listed as key returners. “We are youthful but learning every time we step on the course,” Grafos said. “This group loves to play and will only improve each and every week.”

Mead: Boys: Coach Keith Ross, 15th season. Five letterwinners and three starters return for the Panthers, including senior Benjamin Barrett, a three-time first-team All-GSL player and two-time Kalispel Invite champ. The varsity team will be senior heavy with freshman Zach Zvonar competing for the No. 2 position on the team. Girls: Coach Meg Maglio, third season. State qualifier junior Maryn Langham, senior Lucy Ugaldea and junior Ella Herring are key returners for the Panthers. “We have several returners who are driven, motivated and focused to make a run at state,” Maglio said.

Mt. Spokane: Boys: Coach Ryan Nelson, first season with boys; 10th overall at Mt. Spokane. “We have a good mix of new and experience on the team this year,” Nelson said. “We have three solid experienced returners and a half-dozen incoming freshman with WJGA experience.” Girls: Coach Sally Van Wert, first season. Van Wert takes over after 10 years as an assistant. There are five letterwinners back with three key juniors – Avery Edmonston, Kaitlyn Heeter and Samantha March. “We are a young team with strong potential to qualify for the districts,” Van Wert said.

Ridgeline: Boys: Coach Nick Seaman, fourth season. The Falcons were second at districts and 11th at state last year but graduated six letterwinners. “Our strength is our average grade level of our juniors and sophomores,” Seaman said. “We’re looking for sustained success the next few years.” Girls: Coach Danny White, third season. The Falcons return three starters from the 10th-place team at state last year – senior Sawyer Anderson and juniors Chloe Hamiton and Morgan Quesnell. All three have a ton of state experience.

Shadle Park: Boys: Coach Bret Bloom, first season. The Highlanders graduated four letterwinners and are light on experience this season. Senior Kyle Bass, sophomore Jake McConnaughey and junior Aidan Day are key returners. “We need the young guys to score in the 90s, and our returners need to shoot low,” Bloom said. “I believe Shadle will be vastly improved from the past couple of years.” Girls: Coach Margo Dreis, 11th season. Juniors Chloe Hampton and Ramona Gutierrez and sophomore Rachel Wurz are key returners.

University: Boys: Coach Tyson Rule, third season. Six letterwinners and five starters return for the Titans, including senior Wyatt Broach and juniors Luke Wolfram, Logan Knowles and Cameron Schuiteman. Girls: Coach Sandy Tipton, third season. The Titans lost eight letterwinners to graduation and have just one starter – sophomore Kinyon Gable – returning.

2A

Clarkston: Boys: Coach James York, third season. Four starters return for the Bantams, who finished third in the league last year. Seniors Mason Gagne and Myles Gehring lead junior Karver Staker and sophomore Enzo Bergamo. “It’s a young team that worked hard in the offseason with improvement evident,” York said. “I’m hoping my returning top golfers continue to work and improve, which should influence the younger players to get better.” Girls: Did not return survey.

Deer Park: Boys: Coach Matt Wallblom, ninth season. Returning senior Cooper Rich was a state alternate last year and junior Christopher Yohe was a qualifier. “We have ample opportunities for underclassmen to fill in some holes,” Wallblom said. “I expect the success we’ve built here at Deer Park to continue into the 2026 season.” Girls: Coach Matt Elmore, second season. It’s a young team for the Stags, with sophomores Sofia Diaz and Avaree Ingwaldron, and junior Cassidy Mareth counted as key returners. “We have a number of newcomers but the league as a whole graduated many,” Elmore said.

East Valley: Boys: Coach Adam Fisher, 16th season. Four starters return, including seniors Brady Flahavin and Teegan Martinez, who both qualified for state. “This will be our best year as a team in the last seven years,” Fisher said. “Martinez and Flahavin have gone to state the past two years and are looking to place at state their senior year.” Girls: Coach John Phelan, fourth season. Five starters are back for the Knights, including seniors Elly Good, Skylie Neu, Jillian Justice and Izzy Shoop. “We are an inexperienced team looking to improve,” Phelan said. “The girls are committed and working hard each day.”

North Central: Boys: Coach Jeff Tapp, ninth season. Four starters return, led by senior Teigen Brill, who placed sixth at the State 3A tournament last season and is headed to Seattle University. Girls: Coach Lindsey Zielski, second season. “Most of our team is brand new to the sport,” Zielski said. “But we have positive attitudes and dispositions. I’m looking forward to a season of learning and growing.”

Pullman: Boys: Coach Eric Martin, second season. The Greyhounds lost players who finished fourth, seventh and 10th at state last year. “We are a relatively young group with limited competitive experience, but many of our players have played golf before and come from strong athletic backgrounds in other sports,” Martin said. Juniors Brandon Brown and Zavier Seeber will be leaders. Girls: Coach John Willy, 11th season. Last year’s league and district champs return four letterwinners, including state participant junior Alanis Bobo and senior Isabelle Brinkman. “We need to find some depth to fill our last few spots,” Willy said.

Rogers: Boys: Coach Riley Colliton, second season. Four letterwinners return for the Pirates, including junior Kaden Wickert and sophomores Aiden Berger and Jaxsen Bucknell. Girls: Coach Kayla Kamerer, fourth season. “We are still a very new team, but so much improvement has been made over the last year,” Kamerer said. “I’m excited to see the scores lower even more this season.” Key returners are Addy Steppe, Eden Burnham and Meredith Staggs.

West Valley: Boys: Coach Craig Whitney, 21st season. Junior Ryder Saville was a state qualifier last season. Girls: Coach Ty Brown, fifth season. Melia Cerenzia has placed second, first and fourth at state and hopes to add a second title before heading to Washington State. “We have all of our starters returning for this season,” Brown said. “Melia is excited that she has helped build up our program to where it is today.”