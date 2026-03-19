Greater Spokane League boys, girls tennis teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League boys and girls tennis teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley: Boys (4-5): Coach Amber McCombs, first season. The Bears lost six starters to graduation, but No. 1 singles sophomore Sam Benedetti is back after reaching regionals as a freshman. Juniors Tysen Shelby and Turner Robertson form the No. 1 doubles team. Girls (4-4, fifth): Coach Jacob Fry, second season. No. 1 singles junior Kate Bendele was a state alternate last season, and No. 2 singles junior Jane Thompson was a district qualifier.

Cheney: Boys (1-8): Coach Dan Estock, fifth season. Blackhawks have six starters back but are young – only senior is Slovakian exchange student Oliver Mojto. Junior Samuel Estock returns at No. 2 singles. Girls (4-5): Coach Linnea Love, fourth season. Six starters and 10 letterwinner return, including No. 1 singles Victoria Baycroft and No. 2 singles Leah Pettet, both seniors who finished fifth and sixth respectively in sub-districts last season.

Ferris: Boys: Coach Andy Cook, first season. Saxons are very Young with two returning varsity players – junior Madison Vorachack and sophomore Caede Lutz. “The rookies on the team have already demonstrated tremendous growth during these first two weeks of practice,” Cook said. Girls: Coach Aaron Torres, second season. Eight letterwinners graduated, but four starters are back, including No. 2 singles junior Rachael Jones, who was All-GSL first-team last season.

Gonzaga Prep: Boys (9-2): Coach Shane Sandlin, fourth season. Bullpups have 10 letterwinners and five starters back, led by No. 1 singles senior Tiernan Waggoner and No. 3 singles senior Jack Bragg. Girls: Did not return survey.

Lewis and Clark: Boys: Did not return survey. Girls (12-1): Coach Kate Burns, sixth season. Senior Emma Chow has reached state each of the past two seasons in doubles, finishing eighth last year. Fellow seniors Daphne Rabinovitch and Laila Kaiel were regional qualifiers.

Mead: Boys (9-0): Coach Bryce Borland, seventh season. The Panthers top seven players earned all-league recognition last season. Singles players Peter Farley, Robert Wrigley and Nate Shannon were all first-team. Girls (9-0): Coach Jon Wrigley, 23nd season. Three-time All-GSL first team Lexi Mattox returns for her senior season, leading eight returning starters. Mattox was second at state last year in doubles but is No. 1 singles this season. Fellow senior singles players Devyn Hoppe and Kiera Hayes form a solid nucleus, and sophomore Stacy Wang is a quick riser.

Mt. Spokane: Boys (3-6): Coach Dustin McConnell, fourth season. The Wildcats lost seven letterwinners to graduation and have just three back – No. 2 singles senior Zach Wolverton, No. 2 doubles junior Kyle Stevens and No. 3 doubles junior Michael Ayzenberg. Girls (6-3): Coach Nicolette Wittwer, second season. Senior Addy Vanwert was third in district and qualified for state in doubles last season; she’ll be playing singles this year. Junior Bella Morris is another singles player for Wildcats.

Ridgeline: Boys (3-9): Coach Marc Mowrer, first season. The Falcons lost seven starters to graduation but No. 1 singles senior Jackson Hieb and No. 2 singles senior Grant Brito both qualified for districts. Girls (4-5): Coach Russ Tarmann, fifth season. Five letterwinners return, led by juniors Mia Longo and Stella Taylor – who are battling for Nos. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Shadle Park: Boys (0-9): Ann Joyce, second season. Five starters returning, including No. 1 singles junior Kimball Plaster, who was eighth at districts last season. Girls (1-8): Coach Elizabeth Melville, second season. The Highlanders lost half their starters, including state qualifier Dannielle Cozzetto, to graduation. Senior Jamie Blankenangel moves into No. 1 singles and junior Ella Hoerner is No. 2 singles.

University: Boys (7-2, third): Coach Dan Tenney, third season. Three starters and five letterwinners return including three state qualifiers – doubles players senior Riley Yates and sophomore Colton McArthur and singles player Sam McConnell. Girls (9-0, first): Coach Julene Osborn, 22nd season. Eight letterwinners graduated, leaving three starters. Sophomore Danielle Longo returns at No. 3 singles, and freshman Harper Ziterkopf jumps right in at No. 1 singles.

GSL 2A

Clarkston: Boys: Coach John Kowatsch, 11th season. Seven letterwinners are back for the Bantams, with two-time state qualifier singles player senior Cody Whittle and All-GSL senior Cole McKenzie. Girls (10-2): Coach Margie Denton, sixth season. Six starters and nine letterwinners return for the Bantams, who placed second in the league last season. No. 1 singles junior Rachel Gall was first-team All-GSL; No. 2 singles junior Roxie Rogers and No. 1 doubles sophomore Laney Augir were second team.

Deer Park: Boys (5-8): Coach Jack Wood, 24th season. Seven letterwinners are back, inclduing senior Isaac Lee and junior Weston Honshiko, who will battle for No. 1 singles. Girls: Did not return survey.

East Valley: Boys (0-12): Coach Isaac Smith, first season. Knights return six starters including No. 1 singles junior Joey Maughn and No. 2 singles senior Mason Comstock. Girls (7-8): Coach Tom Griner, fourth season. Seven starters graduated for the Knights, but five starters return, including No. 1 singles senior Dahlia Autrey and No. 1 doubles Mae Miller and Marin Harless, both juniors.

North Central: Boys (3-6): Coach Johnathan Barker, first season. With just two letterwinners back and a new coaching staff, Wolfpack starting from scratch. Sophomores Kellan Green and Makai Love are Nos. 1 and 2 singles, while sophomore Bennett Smith pairs with junior Morgan Bair in No. 1 doubles. Girls (2-7): Coach Brina Carrigan, fourth season. Wolfpack decimated by graduation, with eight letterwinners moving on. Team captains senior Adija Kaweme and sophomore Veronica Karazhova provide leadership.

Pullman: Boys (12-0): Greyhounds have appeared at state every year since 2017. Four starters return, led by district singles champion junior Nathan Sutton and second-team All-GSL doubles senior Daniel Schertenleib. Girls (13-2): Coach Daniel Vollmer, ninth season. The Greyhounds finished third at state last year but lost six to graduation, including three-time state champ Rhoda Wang. Seniors Katelyn Schroeder (No. 1 singles) and Retal Abdellatiffe (No. 3 doubles) are leaders. “We will be inexperienced,” Vollmer said. “We have some good sophomores and freshmen that will see varsity matches this year.”

Rogers: Boys (2-8): Coach Miles Moffitt, 13th season. Seven letterwinners are back for the Pirates, including No.1 singles senior Javan Christiansen and No. 1 doubles senior Mica Spencer. Girls (0-12): Coach Kevin Trim, second season. The Pirates have 10 returning letterwinners, including No.1 single junior Cristina Pena Luza and No. 2 singles senior Ella Markarova.

West Valley: Boys: Coach Ned Fadeley, eighth season. Six letterwinners return, including Orion Mastel, Lucas Cratty, Jesse Nieffenegger and Yorick Lewis. Girls (9-6): Coach Blake Lynd, fourth season. Senior Brynlee Ordinario, a four-year varsity player who placed eighth at state last year in doubles, leads seven letterwinners and six starter returning for the Eagles.