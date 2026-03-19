Greater Spokane League boys, girls track and field teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League boys and girls track and field teams.

The State 4A, 3A and 2A meets are May 28-30 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The State 1A, 2B and 1B meets are May 28-30 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

District 6 4A teams receive three state berths per event, up one from last year. District 6 3A teams also receive three state berths. Greater Spokane League 2A teams receive two state berths, up one from a year ago.

Northeast A teams receive one state berth. District 6 2B teams receive four state berths. District 6 1B boys teams receive five state berths and girls receive six.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley: Joseph Hilton and Adam Judd return in the boys. Longtime coach Chuck Bowden always fields a competitive team and this season will be no different. State medalist Cora Donley returns to lead a young girls team. Also back are Halle Mendenhall and Lilah Haymore.

Cheney: Mason Stinson, who placed fourth at state in the 300-meter hurdles last year, ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, returns to lead along with Colton Hallett. The Blackhawks girls will be led by Natalie Richards and Alissa Messing.

Ferris: A young boys team will be led by Parker Lemmon and Roman Jones. The girls return state qualifiers Darla Kelly, Lily Ott and Vanessa Suk.

Gonzaga Prep: The Bullpups bring back state medalist Feso Ogbozor (second, triple jump). Keller also teamed with Isaac Ohman, Nikko Alexander and Samuel Matousek in the 4x400 relay. In the girls, Karolina Flanagan (fifth, high jump), Natalie Wright, Jolina Olson, Claire Gee and Erin McMahon return. Also back from injury is Aylah Cornwall. The Bullpups could challenge Mt. Spokane for the league title.

Lewis and Clark: Did not return survey.

Mead: The Panther boys are heavily favored to win a league title. They’re led by two-time state discus champ Simon Rosselli, who will look to add a third state title in the event and win the shot put. Jonah Wiser, who took sixth in the 800 and 1,600, Jovanny Lieb and Stejer Franklin lead a talented distance crew who won the 4A state cross country title. Talented North Central transfer Travelle Jones will help in the sprints. Third at state a year ago, the boys will be in the chase for a state title. In the girls, coach Dori Whitford welcomed a turnout of 80, and 37 are freshmen. Leading the way is junior Mercedes Gilroy, the reigning state champ in the javelin.

Mt. Spokane: The boys and girls are both coming off runner-up state finishes. Back to lead the boys are Gatlin and Javin Michaelson in the distances along with Rock Franklin, Charlie Newton and Kale Lamecker. The girls, who will be favored to win a league title, will be in the hunt for a state trophy. Laine Gardner made a name for herself on the state stage last year, winning titles in the 200 and 400 and anchoring the winning 4x400 relay with Kayli Eastham and Kira Ritter. Gardner also was third in the 100. Jane Wycoff, third in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600, returns. Also back are Samantha Deakins, Brooklyn Eastham, Frances Rein and Brooklyn Ketz.

Ridgeline: Jeremy VanAssche takes over as the Falcons boys coach. The boys will be led by Daden Lewis, a state placer in the discus and shot, along with Jack Huetti, Reed Swain, Keann Huntsinger and Gavin O’Connell. Former Mt. Spokane standout athlete Ashlee Pedersen takes over the girls team. Back to lead are Hailee Argaw, Taylor Teslow, Kali Rothrock, Gretchyn Carter, Summer Barney and Piper Irmer.

Shadle Park: The Highlanders have much work ahead. The boys and girls teams are in rebuild mode, coach Nathan Clayton said. Distance runner Becks Bird, who was fourth in state in cross country, is the top returner.

University: The girls return their state-placing 4x400 relay intact with cross country runners Kyla Roberts, Mariah Denney, Ainsley Miller and Payton Richter. Roberts also was a state medalist in the 800. In the boys, Quinn Lipke, who took fourth at state in the javelin, returns.

GSL 2A

Clarkston: Avery Peters returns to lead a young Bantams boys team which graduated the strongest senior class in years. The girls will be led by Jordan Costetto, Kenadee Kime, Addi Williams, Lexie York, Elisa Stoffergen and Maddy Wilcoxen. Coach Brian McElroy said the girls are the most competitive team in years.

Deer Park: Leading the boys are Chase Bates, Chance Taylor and Keith Schick.

East Valley: Beau Pratt, Michael Surprise and Logan Smith will lead a team that will see immediate impact by its freshman class, coach Brandon Blize reports.

North Central: The Wolfpack return Adie Wright, William Barker, Elliot Yegge and Levi Dilg in the boys. “We are solid in the sprints, distances and jumps,” boys coach Mark Vandine said. In the girls, Charlize Hall, Arkayla Brown and Marley Spencer lead a young team. The Wolfpack have 30 freshmen.

Pullman: The Greyhounds return several key athletes in boys and girls. Cade Udy, Luke Genz, Judah Fitzgerald, Felix Fisher, Ryan Ha and Israel Manfredda are returning state qualifiers in the boys. Ada Harris, Maile Sandberg and Camber Wolfe lead the girls. Pullman will challenge for league and district titles.

Rogers: The Pirate boys will make matters difficult in league and district. They’ll be led by Michael Sanders, a talented state placer in the 100 and 4x100 relay. Other top returners are Preston Kaesmeyer, Jerry Allen, Jelani Kabba and Alex Peabody. The girls are led by Saige Stuart, Eva Krebs, Ladrea Gray, Savannah Taylor and Maequiyah Tomeo.

West Valley: Erik Borg, Channing Wu and Cooper McQuitty are back to lead the boys. Second-year coach Parker Bowden reports a solid group of sophomores and freshmen to blend with his returners. The girls will challenge for league and district titles and could surprise at state. They have a core of athletes off the undefeated state championship soccer team. Lauren Matthew won a state title in the 400 a year ago and was part of a state-winning 4x400 relay that included Aubrey Matthew and Quincy Andrews.

1A

Colville: Isaiah Ortiz, Daniel Ah Loo and Malik Ortiz lead the boys and Andee Kroiss, Bodie Nigg and Zadience Zier head up a young girls team.

2B

Davenport: Glenna Soliday, a state champ in both hurdles, returns.

Freeman: The Scotties boys captured a state title. They were led by Trenton Sanborn, a state champ in the 110 hurdles and high jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Tyce Gilbert won the 300 hurdles. Fiona Anderson returns to lead the girls. She ran a leg with Rylee Russell and Anneke Haskins on the winning 4x200 relay. Anderson also won the pole vault and was fifth in the 100.

Saint George’s: Regan Thomas led the Dragons to a state title last year. She won gold in the 3,200 and assisted the 4x400 to a ninth consecutive state title. She also finished second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Hampered by injury in cross country and track last year, Thomas is healthy. Also back is Delaney Nachreiner and Per Sande. The boys were state runners-up. Back to lead them are Jake Werner and Solomon Chen.

1B

Garfield-Palouse: Kyra Brantner, a four-event state champion in the 100, 200, long and triple jumps, returns.

St. John-Endicott: Brody Fleming returns. He won state titles in the high and long jumps.