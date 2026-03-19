Greater Spokane League boys soccer teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League baseball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (11-6-0, 6-3, second): Coach Aaron Gruis, fifth season. It’s a strong core of returning players with eight starters back, with seniors F AJ Smid, D Tyler Sullivan, D Beckham Shoenberg and M Dean Walton filling key roles. “We will be solid defensively,” Gruis said. “We’re still looking for that true scorer to step up.”

Cheney (6-11-0, 4-5, sixth): Coach Noah Prophet, third season. Six starters and 11 letterwinners return for the Blackhawks, with senior M Zeke Howard, D Carsten Tinnon and GK Aiden Stark leading the pack. “We are excited to see how we compete. We may be less physical this year, with a few smaller players, but we should have better ball skills,” Prophet said.

Ferris (3-11-0, 2-7, eighth): Coach Alex Bray, second season. Eight starters and 11 letterwinners return for the Saxons, led by All-GSL senior center midfielder Marcus Saba. “Last season, with its ups and downs, was about growth and getting better. This year we feel like we are in a place where we can be dangerous in attack, compete hard, and hopefully come away with some wins in those close games,” Bray said.

Gonzaga Prep (9-7-2, 7-2, t-second): Coach Johnny Bartich, seventh season. Six starters and 13 letterwinners return, including first-team All-GSL senior center back Abel Rivera. Fellow senior center mid Brian McGann and junior forward Colton Kelly are key returners. “We have a core group of juniors and seniors who have been playing together for two, three years,” Bartich said. “This team is hungry and to ready to prove themselves.”

Lewis and Clark (16-3-1, 8-1, first): Coach Mica Lamb, 15th season. The Tigers lost four first-team All-GSL players to graduation, and one – senior Noah Estrada to playing pro in Europe – but still have 10 letterwinners and four starters back this season, including four seniors – D Tyler Reed, F Lucas Kinder, D Malachi Crotty and M Beckham Barron. “Some kids are going to have to step into new roles, but it’s a hardworking side I believe can potentially defend the GSL title,” Lamb said.

Mead (4-11-0, 3-6, seventh): Coach Casey Curtis, first season. The Panthers have a dozen letterwinners back as Curtis takes over the boys program in addition to the girls in the fall. “It’s a fresh start for all of us. … We are going to have some rough patches out of the gate while we are getting comfortable,” Curtis said. “However, I expect us to get stronger as the season goes on and compete for a state berth.” There’s eight seniors, including GK Austin Mickey.

Mt. Spokane (11-6-1, 6-3, t-fourth): Coach Todd Slatter, fifth season. The Wildcats return five starters and eight letterwinners from last year’s team that fell one game short of qualifying for state. “We’re a young team with talent,” Slatter said. M Daniel Zgherea is one of seven seniors on the team, but 11 freshman and sophomores dot the roster.

Ridgeline (11-8-0, 7-2, t-fourth): Coach Ernie Merino, fifth season. Two-time All-GSL first-team defender senior Thatcher Hemphill leads 13 returning letterwinners and seven starters for the Falcons, who have reached state the past two seasons. Fellow seniors D Ethan Nielsen and GK Silas Merino will keep Ridgeline stout on the back end. “With key returners, we should be very competitive, but will need to work hard to overcome holes in the attack left from graduation,” Merino said.

Shadle Park (3-12-1, 0-9, 10th): Coach Mike Pellicio, second season. The Highlanders have 15 letterwinners back with six starters, including All-GSL honorable mention senior M Cash Clark, and fellow senior mids Kingston Clark and Mitch Bassuer. Freshmen mids Colin and Casey McKean should provide a boost.

University (2-12-1, 2-7, ninth): Coach Kara Sharpe, third season. Junior keeper Josh Guill, who led the league in saves last season with 116, returns, as does leading scorer M Connor Patterson and fellow junior M Daniel Weiler. The back line is anchored by three-year starting center back Brett Bixby alongside seniors Cole Hubble and Karter Downey. “Coming off a foundation-building 2025, this squad aims to leverage its experience and speed to improve its record and remain competitive in the league,” Sharpe said.

2A

Clarkston (4-11-0, 3-9, sixth): Coaches Bryan Skinner/Mackenzie Bradshaw, first season. Eight starters return for the Bantams, with a robust senior class including keeper James LeBret, center mid Spencer Conklin and center backs Stone Ausman and Trasen Hagen.

Deer Park (5-11-0, 3-9, fifth): Did not return survey.

East Valley (11-7-0, 8-4, t-second): Coach Logan Georgeadis, fifth season. The Knights return nine letterwinners and eight starters but are still a young team, with just one senior – M Juan Sandoval – among key returners. “We are working on patience as a group when we have the ball but I feel that having three seniors and eight juniors on varsity this year will bode well for our league play,” Georgeadis said.

North Central (10-9-1, 7-5, fourth): Coach Matt Leonard, 13th season. The Wolfpack has eight starters and 13 letterwinners back. Senior center mid Chase Carter, juniors M Kayden Chan, D, Andre Blewett and M Juan Najera are leaders. “We have a strong core of players this year,” Leonard said. We have a good collection of players with two-plus years of experience at the varsity level. We should be competitive in all of our games.”

Pullman (17-2-0, 12-0, first): Did not return survey.

Rogers (2-14-0, 1-11, seventh): Coach Mike Duke, sixth season. The Pirates lost 10 letterwinners to graduation and have just three starters back, including sophomore M Luis Carranza Bazan and junior mids Egor Khantimirov and Yves Diladem and forward Emmanuel Bengehya. “We drastically underachieved last season, with injuries and eligibility issues. This year’s team is very young and eager to compete,” Duke said.

West Valley (13-5-0, 8-4, t-second): Coach CC Collins, third season. The Eagles came within a game of qualifying for state, falling 3-2 in PKs to Quincy in a District 56 crossover match. Seven letterwinners and six starters are back, including first-team All-GSL junior centerback Kainen Jacklitsch and second-team all-league keeper sophomore Liam Mortensen.