Greater Spokane League fastpitch softball teams at a glance | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Preview capsules for the 2026 Greater Spokane League fastpitch softball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2025 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (7-15, 7-11, seventh): Did not return survey.

Cheney (8-14, 8-10, sixth): Second-year coach Makayla Shay returns an All-GSL battery of junior pitcher Maddy Hurley and junior catcher Amelia Betio. Senior center fielder Gretchen Schmitt also returns as Shay has six starters back from last season. “We have a larger group of pitchers this year that I hope will help us change the pace of the game,” Shay said.

Ferris (10-13, 8-10, fifth): Linda Bushinski is back again to lead the Saxons after losing a pair of All-GSL talents to graduation. Back for Ferris though is a group of eight letterwinners from last season, led by seniors Jadyn Hatchitt (infield), Maggie Singleton (pitcher) and outfielders Ava DeLeon and Lilli DeLeon. “It’s a fun team that is meshing well. We have players that can play multiple positions which leads to flexibility on the field for defense,” Bushinski said.

Gonzaga Prep (0-22, 0-18, tenth): Did not return survey.

Lewis and Clark (4-16, 4-14, ninth): Did not return survey.

Mead (18-5, 15-3, second): Coach Tiffany Casedy loses two All-GSL talents from last year’s roster, but brings back a group of five starters led by pitcher/second baseman Mia Martin and outfielder Jaycee Coffield. Fellow senior starters Hope Murdock (shortstop) and Destinie Startin (outfield/pitcher) also are back for the Panthers. “Our strength will be our athletic ability as a whole team and the joy we have for softball. If we can string hits together and work together as a team we will have a really great year,” Casedy said.

Mt. Spokane (27-2, 18-0, first): Standout pitcher and hitter Addison Jay is back for her senior season after earning GSL MVP honors last year for the Wildcats. Coach Carl Adams is entering his 26th season at Mt. Spokane, and will also have available the talents of All-GSL first-team members Emme Bond and Kaydin Bradeen back. “We are a well-rounded team with strong pitching, good defense and an experienced offensive lineup,” Adams said.

Ridgeline (12-10, 11-7, fourth): Second-team All-GSL outfielder Quincy Coder returns for her senior season to lead a Falcons team that brings back five starters. All-GSL honorable mention selection Persais Triplett will also return to pitch and play outfield for new coach Jenna Knauss. “With four freshman and half the roster new to the varsity level, our team will focus on developing together and adjusting to the pace of varsity competition,” Knauss said.

Shadle Park (7-12, 7-12, eighth): Second-year coach Scott Harmon will turn to the play and leadership of a quartet of seniors, led by first-team All-GSL catcher LaNiya Mawdsley. Also back are pitchers Kenzie Duncan and Maddie Mann, along with outfielder Bethany Rinas. “Once again, Shadle Park should be competitive, but we are also young and inexperienced. We hope to compete for a playoff spot,” Harmon said.

University (15-8, 13-5, third): Hall of Fame coach Jon Schuh is back for his 25th season in charge of the Titans and will look to build upon his 452 career wins. To do so he will rely on first-team All-GSL pitcher Berkley Noble and first-team utility player Claire Fulkerson along with fellow seniors Alaina Kudrna (catcher) and Hayden Wheeler (outfield). “We have a veteran group and hope to build on the momentum from last spring and this fall. Noble should be solid in the circle for us but we must play consistent defense,” Schuh said.

2A

Clarkston (13-8, 12-6, third): Coach Kristin Wilson is back for her third season at the helm, bringing back six starters from last season. Senior infielder Aneysa Judy returns after earning all-GSL first-team honors a season ago. Also back is second-team outfielder Bailey Blaydes, along with seniors Jaelyn McCormick Marks and Kizzie Line.

Deer Park (18-3, 16-2, first): First-team All-GSL pitcher Hailey Thompson is back in the circle for the Stags and reigning co-coach of the year Dana Shaw. Deer Park brings back six starters from last season, including Thompson, shortstop Lucy Lathrop, catcher Kapri Bailey and infielder Jillian Marshall – all of whom are underclassmen. “I don’t have a lot of seniors, so this team will be relatively the same next season. Half my starters are club ball kids and that helps us always be competitive,” Shaw said.

East Valley (16-7, 14-4, second): Coming off a district championship, the Knights and coach Kelli Mondrey bring back a pair of All-GSL first-team players. Infielder JC Weger returns for her senior season after earning first-team honors the past two seasons. Also back is junior pitcher/outfielder Sierra Whitmore. “We have eight of our nine starters back from last year with a strong group of junior and senior leaders,” Mondrey said.

North Central (0-18, 0-18, seventh): Eight starters are back for second-year coach Ashley Bartels and the Wolfpack. NC will rely on the outfield/pitching duo of seniors Zoe Nowaski and Josee Harwood, along with catcher/infielder Sydney Englert. “We are predicting this will be the most competitive team that NC has had in the past five years, at least. They are a leader-led team, with nine seniors and juniors returning to our roster,” Bartles said.

Pullman (15-10, 12-6, fourth): Did not return survey.

Rogers (3-18, 3-15, sixth): Six starters are back for fourth-year coach Angie Vulcano, who earned GSL co-coach of the year honors in 2025. Vulcano will look to seniors Korabelle Harkema, Kay Davis and Aubrey Brown to set the tone as the program continues to ascend in the league. “Continuing to focus on building the softball program with fundamentals, situational IQ, integrity, resilience, accountability and development of our athletes,” Vulcano said.

West Valley (6-15, 6-12, fifth): Brian Parisotto takes over the helm for the Eagles with senior All-GSL talent Haylee Kelly back to patrol the outfield again this year. West Valley prioritizes positional versatility, including junior INF/P Mollie Mourin and sophomore 3B/pitcher Caylee Kappen. “Players have been very receptive to the new coaching staff and working very hard. If we can get healthy and stay healthy, we hope to make positive strides in league this year,” Parisotto said.