Jay-Z to perform Yankee Stadium anniversary concerts for 2 breakthrough albums

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Jay-Z will perform back-to-back Yankee Stadium concerts to celebrate the anniversaries of “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint.”

Roc Nation announced the Brooklyn rapper will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt” on July 10 in the Bronx. He will be back on July 11 to perform tracks from his 2001 album “The Blueprint.”

“Two historic nights to celebrate the iconic albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint,” said a statement announcing the weekend shows. “Stay Tuned.”

The first show is billed as “JAŸ-Z 30” and the encore is called “JAŸ-Z 25.”

Roc Nation’s announcement included a blueprint of Yankee Stadium. That ballpark can hold more than 50,000 spectators. The Yankees will be in Washington, D.C., playing the Nationals when Hova takes over.

The 56-year-old rapper, also known as Shawn Carter, burst onto the music scene with singles including “Can’t Knock the Hustle” off of “Reasonable Doubt.” That album included contributions from Mary J. Blige and the Notorious B.I.G.

Five years later, Jay-Z dropped “The Blueprint.” That album, his sixth, includes “Renegade” with Eminem.

Roc Nation didn’t provide information on whether other artists will join the headliner at his Yankee Stadium shows. It was announced Tuesday that Jay-Z will join the Roots in Philadelphia for the July 30 Roots Picnic event. He last performed with the Roots more than a decade ago. It will have been nearly a year since Jay-Z last took the stage, according to Variety.