Kaitlyn Waters balances intensity, composure to lead Northwest Christian softball in trophy hunt | 2026 Spring High School Sports Preview

Kaitlyn Waters isn’t afraid to play at 100 miles per hour, all while screaming and pumping up her team.

Waters also isn’t afraid to immediately go silent and lock in.

It can be done in the flip of a switch or, as her father and softball coach Chris Waters says, “She’s got the eye of the tiger.”

That ability to balance intensity with composure, along with the natural gift of athleticism, is what has made Kaitlyn Waters one of Northwest Christian’s most successful and awarded athletes in recent history.

But before the volleyball and basketball state champion ends her senior season and career with the Crusaders, she’s hoping to add a fastpitch softball crown to the collection.

“I think it’s just been a really great opportunity to compete here, and I feel like softball is a great way to end my time because it has just always been my place to go out and have fun,” Kaitlyn Waters said. “Volleyball and basketball have been a lot more intense in a way. And obviously softball is still serious, but it’s just kind of been my place to go with my friends and have lots of fun, but also compete at the same time.”

While Waters is having fun on the diamond, she’s also been dominating opponents since her eighth-grade year. Waters is already a four-time All-Northeast 2B North League selection, along with taking home Offensive MVP honors last season.

Chris Waters, who is in his first season as head coach, said Kaitlyn’s versatility and approach to the game are what set her apart at this level.

“She’s just grown in composure so much over her time here and that has allowed her to play so much more confidently,” Chris Waters said. “As a pitcher she has to be kind of emotionless, but then as a hitter or shortstop or baserunner she can turn that on and play with more fire.

“And I see that in other sports too. Last year at state basketball she would take a huge charge and burst with emotion, but then be able to compose her self right away.”

It has been a year of success for Waters and so many of her girls teammates at Northwest Christian, going back to last March and the program’s first state basketball title. As a No. 8 seed, the Crusaders upset top-seeded Adna in overtime after Waters hit a 13-foot floater with 5.1 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game. She finished with 20 points and a pair of key charges taken in that game to help lift NWC to the upset victory.

Fast forward to last November and again Waters was in the center of the action as the Crusaders – once again seeded eighth – upset second-seeded Freeman to win the school’s first volleyball state title.

“I just feel like the level of competition between ourselves really took off last year and we started to realize what was possible for us in a lot of sports,” Kaitlyn Waters said. “And knowing that our school had never had a girls basketball or volleyball title before us is just really special to be a part of. I think it has also just made everyone in every sport to want it more, especially here in softball where we want to match that level of success.”

Not that the softball team is far off.

Two seasons ago, the Crusaders made the state bracket for the first time since 2019, losing in the opening round. Then last year, NWC went 3-2 in the State 2B tournament, missing out on a trophy by one game.

Those two losses came to top-ranked Freeman and second-ranked Pe Ell-Willapa Valley – giving Northwest Christian the belief that it can compete with anyone this year.

“We really only lost our pitcher from last season, and that’s just really encouraging because we know we can do anything now,” senior catcher Abbie Strandy said. “Pitching is a massive part of the sport and I think we have a solid group to fill in, but then we pretty much have everyone else back, including a ton of good bats and fielders.”

Strandy was the league’s Defensive MVP last year, and along with Waters were joined on the league’s first team by two other returning starters , Kendall Bevan and Sophie Koutecky.

The quartet make up the senior class for the Crusaders, and Bevan believes the key to the team’s success is how long they have played together.

“We’re just such a tight-knit group because of how long we have been together,” Bevan said. “This group of four seniors have been on the field together since we were in eighth grade and that makes this season super exciting and memorable for us. And I just know how much potential we have too.”

Kaitlyn Waters takes a lot of responsibility for that potential on her shoulders, as she will not only be the team’s starting shortstop, but will also help pitch after the graduation of standout hurler Katie Coriell last year.

“I just put everything I have into whatever situation I am in and try to succeed,” Waters said. “I mean, I’m not a pitcher, but I know that will be a big part of my role this year. So I have been focusing on that in the offseason to really get better. I just want to be wherever on the field that my team needs me to be.”

As for Chris Waters, he’s excited to have a front-row seat to watch his daughter cap a prep career that has been filled with winning and growing as an athlete and leader before she heads off to begin her collegiate career next year, playing volleyball at Northwest Nazarene in Idaho.

“She just does everything with such a fierce mentality,” Chris Waters said. “You see it as a libero who is reckless, throwing her body to the floor and bleachers. In basketball, taking the charges on a much bigger player. Just willing herself to rise to the moment.

“And so, when the challenge gets greater, she tends to be the kind of girl that rises with the challenges.”