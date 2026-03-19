Kevin Spacey settles with 3 UK sexual assault accusers, avoiding trial

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Kevin Spacey has settled with three more sexual assault accusers, avoiding another London trial set for the High Court later this year, nearly three years after he was acquitted of criminal charges in the United Kingdom.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner, who maintains his innocence, has settled with the men identified as LNP, GHI, and Ruari Cannon, the latter of whom appeared in 2024’s “Spacey Unmasked,” BBC News reports.

On his birthday in July 2023, a British court found the New Jersey native not guilty on all nine charges, down from an initial 12 involving four male accusers. Two of the three men in the most recent settlement previously brought their allegations against Spacey during that 2023 trial.

All three men had ties to London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2013.

Cannon, who also reached a settlement with the venue, says Spacey groped him during a party for the 2013 production of “Sweet Bird of Youth,” in which Cannon appeared, per BBC.

GHI alleges he was assaulted in 2008, resulting in “psychiatric damage and financial loss.” He previously sued Spacey in 2022, though that was paused amid the criminal proceedings, sccording to Variety.

LNP says he was “deliberately assaulted” a dozen times between the years 2000 and 2005.

Spacey’s career – which included Academy Award-winning roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” and 12 Emmy nods, including 10 for “House of Cards” – was derailed by accusations that surfaced amid the #MeToo movement.

Anthony Rapp, who originated the role of Mark in the Broadway hit “Rent,” was the first to publicly accuse Spacey in October 2017. Rapp alleged Spacey, then 26, molested him when he was 14 years old. Five years later, a civil New York jury cleared Spacey, finding him not liable in Rapp’s $40 million lawsuit.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.