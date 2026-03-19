Letters for Thursday, March 19

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Drop more bombs … just for fun

Many Eastern Washington families, like ours, with sons and daughters who are active-duty military, grieve the loss of Capt. Ariana Savino from Covington, Washington, and the other crew members who died when their refueling plane crashed in Western Iraq. Capt. Savino’s death further highlights the inherent risk involved with any operations involving military personnel and materiel – whether within or outside of an active theater of engagement.

During a recent interview with NBC News, President Trump made the claim that U.S. strikes had “totally demolished” most of Iran’s Kharg Island, in keeping with defined U.S. and Israeli military objectives. He then added, “We may hit it a few times more just for fun.”

Military families have reason for concern when our commander in chief puts U.S. personnel and military hardware at potential risk for the sake of “fun.” This is wholly inconsistent with the government’s responsibility to ensure our troop’s safety and use taxpayer dollars only for legitimate military purposes. As Gen. and President Dwight D. Eisenhower stated, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”

Military service, regardless of the job, poses tangible risk to our courageous sons and daughters. We pray for the safety and well-being of all active-duty members of the 141st Air Refueling Wing and 92nd Air Refueling Wing based at Fairchild Air Force Base who are supporting military actions throughout the world.

Charles Gruenenfelder

Spokane

Vote Conroy

Nationally and locally, the number of eligible voters who didn’t vote and those voting for uncompetitive candidates could have swung the last election. We can’t make that mistake again.

Splitting the vote resulted in electing a regime that is a national and global nightmare, the antithesis of all Americans say we value.

Your choice for District 5 representative is part of the solution to end that nightmare. The only legitimate choice is between a strong, intelligent, locally grown, globally experienced woman backed by one of the major parties who we know will stand against fascism vs. a Republican Party loyalist aiding the nightmare by joining in the misrepresentations and acting as apologist explainer but never opposing obvious malfeasance. His vaunted expertise in the Middle East has proven hollow as he supports initiating a war with Iran when every military, intelligence, economic and global political strategist advised against it.

Take back our moral and ethical values. Rejoin the global community of friends and allies this regime has lost. This independent voter will be voting for Conroy for Washington District 5 representative!

John Emery

Spokane

Praise for Spokane police chief

After all the letters rightfully critical of Michael Baumgartner and his irresponsible performance as our representative, I would like to offer a shout-out to someone who actually takes his job seriously, Spokane Police Chief Kevin Hall.

Shortly after arriving, Chief Hall wanted Spokane to pay attention, not only to homelessness, theft and drugs, but to gun violence. He said, “We need to address it.” And he did.

He has invested in new equipment with a database to match guns to crimes, hence to criminals, who can be apprehended more quickly, making our city safer faster. He has made gun violence a priority throughout the police department.

He also listens, unlike Baumgartner. He has listened to community groups who were concerned about the way the police dealt with the public. The Spokane Police Department has created the Dialogue Team to respond to and engage with groups who are expressing their First Amendment rights, as a shift from their previous command-and-control approach. SPD’s definition of de-escalation no longer includes any use of force.

These are changes that make us feel heard and also feel safer and stronger as a community. Thank you, Chief Hall.

Linda Greene

Spokane