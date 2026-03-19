Measles diagnosed in Kootenai County resident who spent time in Sacred Heart emergency room

Local health officials have identified a measles case in a Kootenai County resident who spent time in Spokane while infectious.

The individual may have exposed measles to those in Spokane County while visiting Providence Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. If someone was in the following locations between March 14 and March 15, they may have been exposed to measles.

Saturday, March 14, 12:48 p.m.-5:52 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Sunday, March 15, 10:41 a.m.-4:53 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Measles often presents with a high fever, runny nose and a cough. Unlike the common cold, it’s distinguished by a rash that appears three to five days after those initial symptoms – starting on the face and moving down the body. The disease is so infectious because someone can spread it up to four days before the characteristic rash appears, which typically happens seven to 14 days after exposure.

If someone is experiencing measles symptoms and believes they may have been exposed, they should contact their health care provider before seeking any treatment in person.

Washington has seen an outbreak of measles this year on the west wide of the state. As of Thursday, there have been 28 documented cases of measles this year, including one in nearby Stevens County. It is unclear if Idaho measles case is related to the western Washington outbreak. The age and vaccination status of the person is also unclear.

While the disease was once declared eradicated in the United States, vaccine hesitancy has brought back repeated waves of measles in the past decade or more.

“Measures can be taken to prevent this disease,” Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane Regional Health District health officer, said in a statement. “Measles is a serious contagious disease, and the message is absolutely critical that if you or your child is not vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated.”