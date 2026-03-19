MODE Prep inaugural season concludes in first round of GrindSession national tournament | Prep notebook

MODE Basketball recently competed in the GrindSession National Tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky and fell in a first-round matchup to Legacy SSS from Spring, Texas, 81-80 in the single-elimination tournament on March 13, 2026.

MODE led most of the way, including an 11-point lead after three quarters. But Legacy got hot in the final quarter. After going 3 of 20 on 3-pointers through three, Legacy hit 6 of 9 from downtown in the fourth quarter. That, coupled with full-court pressure, forced MODE into six fourth-quarter turnovers.

Zuby Toms, who led MODE with 24 points, converted a four-point play with 25 seconds to go, bringing MODE within one. MODE got the ball back down 81-80 with 1.7 seconds left but couldn’t convert the full-court game winner.

Legacy SSS, which entered the tournament as the eighth seed, went on to win the entire tournament.

“We drew a tough team that was peaking at the right time. Hats off to Legacy,” MODE coach Jon Adams said. “Their late full-court pressure and timely shooting down the stretch were the difference.”

Alassane Doucoure finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for MODE. Rayan Elghaly chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds, while Matt Cummins added 12 points seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

MODE finished its inaugural national prep season with a 16-17 record.

“It hurts to finish your season with such a heartbreaking loss.” Said Coach Adams. “But I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in just our first year. We’ve definitely put MODE Prep on the map of the national prep basketball world.”