Nineteen-year-old Mexican man dies in ICE custody, agency says

By Jasper Ward Reuters

Americans believe Trump will send troops into Iran, and don’t like the idea

Some 65% of Americans believe U.S. President Donald Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran but only 7% support the idea, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday.

The three-day poll showed Trump’s broader standing with the public holding largely unchanged at 40%, up 1 percentage point from a Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out in the hours after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The poll, which gathered respondents from 1,545 U.S. adults nationwide, had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

The Trump administration has mulled deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The possible deployments could use air and naval forces to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, or could involve deploying U.S. troops to Iran’s shoreline. The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran’s oil exports, Reuters reported.

Trump’s Republicans largely support the war as it has played out so far, with 77% saying they approve of U.S. strikes on Iran, compared with 6% of Democrats and 28% of independents.

Some 37% of Americans overall approve of the war, the poll found. Fifty-nine percent disapprove, including about one in five Republicans.

Some 63% of Republicans – and 34% of Americans overall – said they would support deploying a small number of special forces troops to Iran. Fifty-five percent of respondents in the poll said they opposed deploying any ground troops, whether the scale of operations be large or small.

Nineteen-year-old Mexican man dies in ICE custody

A 19-year-old man died at a federal detention center on Monday, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the youngest known person to die in federal immigration custody during the second Trump administration.

ICE identified the man as Royer Perez Jimenez, of Mexico, who was being held at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida.

Perez Jimenez’s death is a presumed suicide, ICE said, adding that the official cause of death is under investigation after he was found unresponsive in the early hours of the morning. The detention center’s staff unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him for nearly 10 minutes after he was found, according to ICE.

The agency said Perez Jimenez was in custody after he was arrested and charged with felony fraud for impersonating and resisting an officer.

He had initially entered the U.S. in 2022, was returned home after an encounter with U.S. Border Patrol, and later re-entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date, ICE said.

At least 12 immigrants, including Perez Jimenez, have died in federal immigration custody so far this year. Thirty-one deaths – a two-decade high – were recorded last year, according to ICE.

“ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

From wire reports

From wire report