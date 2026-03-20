AI to warn Seattle Lime scooters to stay off sidewalks

By Nicholas Deshais Seattle Times

Lime scooters in Seattle will soon be equipped with artificial intelligence and cameras that, it’s hoped, will shame people into not riding on the sidewalk.

The technology has been tested in town in recent months leading up to the rollout, and it’s coming to Seattle before any other cities, said Parker Dawson, who runs regional government relations for Lime.

Lime Vision will be installed on half the scooter fleet, about 3,500 vehicles, by June 1 and all of the fleet by year’s end. New and retrofitted scooters with the technology will begin showing up in mid-April.

Without sharing many details, Dawson said the technology was developed by Lime specifically to deter sidewalk scooter riding, which by city law is barred but certainly not adhered to. Dawson wouldn’t say why the scooters won’t just slow down when on the sidewalk, as they do at Seattle Center, where geofencing limits speeds to 8 mph down from the typical 15 mph, or on the waterfront, where they stop completely.

With cameras watching where the scooter is heading, AI software can detect sidewalk riding and emit audible alerts. The alerts will repeat until the scooter gets off the sidewalk, or the rider exits the trip. Dawson described the alerts as chirps” aimed at “behavior we’d describe as antisocial, or reckless riding.”

“It really does allow the scooters to coach the riders,” said Dawson, who lives in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Yet with scooter parking corrals located on sidewalks in parts of Seattle, Dawson acknowledged it could be confusing to get an alert to get off the sidewalk while you’re being told to park on the sidewalk.

The news of the AI scooters sneaked out of last week’s Downtown Seattle Association’s annual State of Downtown meeting, when DSA leader Jon Scholes told everyone it was coming, and praised the technology. He told attendees it would make downtown sidewalks safer, and persuade riders to “stay in the great protected bike lanes that we have.”

While Lime has faced criticism for safety concerns, notably the danger of riding a scooter without a helmet, many people can attest to the annoyance of being “buzzed” by a scooter while simply walking on a sidewalk, Scholes said later in an interview.

“The person riding on the sidewalk and ringing their bell to get out of their way. That’s really rich,” Scholes said. “It’s become a constant nuisance and it’s more than a nuisance, it’s a safety issue.”

Scholes pointed to the number of visitors the city gets, and the urban senior living facilities in the city core, as reason enough for the technology.

“We all have to uphold and protect the great walkability we have here because it’s such a fundamental asset,” he said. But, he added, Lime felt pressure to respond to criticism in Seattle and get off the sidewalk because the city is one of its biggest markets in North America.

Since the company began operating in Seattle in 2017, ridership has exploded. More than a million rides were taken on Lime vehicles in Seattle last June, a record for the city and putting it on par with just a handful of other cities when it comes to the popularity of the green electric scooters and bikes.

For all of 2025, Lime vehicles gave about 10 million rides, another record, Dawson said.

Some of the blame for sidewalk scofflaws rests with the city, Dawson said, noting that people often ride on sidewalks when they don’t feel safe riding in the street. Lime works closely with the Seattle Department of Transportation, and shares information that populates a scooter data dashboard.

“Seattle has a fantastic bike infrastructure network, with something like 11 or 12 miles of protected lanes in downtown alone,” Dawson said. “While we’re always happy to partner with Seattle for safer infrastructure, our focus is on contributing our part in driving responsible behavior.”

Scholes, with the DSA, said he takes Limes around town a lot, and knows firsthand about bad behavior.

“Drivers can be (jerks), too,” he said, using a more profane, less newspaper-friendly term. “It’s not just scooter riders.