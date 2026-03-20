Chiefs fall to Thunderbirds in overtime on late goal | WHL hockey

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – Cameron Schmidt scored the clinching goal with 22 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center.

While the Chiefs (35-29-2-0) had already clinched a spot in the WHL Western Conference playoffs, Seattle (29-27-6-4) entered the game in a three-team fight for one of the final two playoff spots. The Thunderbirds strengthened their playoff odds with the victory.

The Chiefs trailed 2-1 entering the third, but Coco Armstrong scored his 24th goal of the season just over two minutes into the period, and Ethan Hughes followed with a goal about two minutes later to give Spokane the lead. Seattle’s Simon Lovsin tied the score midway through the third.

Chase Harrington opened the scoring for the Chiefs with his 27th goal of the season midway through the first period. Seattle’s Ethan Bibeau answered four minutes later, and Matej Pekar gave the Thunderbirds the lead halfway through the second.

Schmidt’s game-winner was his WHL-best 46th goal of the season.

The Thunderbirds outshot Spokane 42-29 on the night.

The Chiefs close the regular season with back-to-back home games this weekend. They host Tri-City at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, then face the Thunderbirds at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at the Spokane Arena.