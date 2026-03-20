Georgia pauses gas tax for 60 days as Iran war fuels price surge

By Jasper Ward Reuters

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday suspended the state’s gas tax amid rising fuel prices as the U.S.-Israeli ​war in Iran enters its third week.

The move - the first such relief offered by a U.S. state ⁠since the war started on Feb. 28 - suspends Georgia’s ‌tax of 33.3 cents per gallon ​on gas and 37.3 cents per gallon on diesel for 60 days.

The conflict has choked supplies from the Middle East - one of ⁠the world’s top oil-producing regions - ‌so severely that ‌U.S. President Donald Trump is considering military options to ensure safe passage of ⁠oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route near ‌Iran.

The U.S. national average ‌gas price on Friday was $3.912 a gallon, the highest since October 2022 and up ⁠31% since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran ​began.

Fifty-five percent ⁠of respondents ​in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll said their household finances had taken at least “somewhat” of a hit from the increases in ⁠gas prices. Among those seeing an impact, 21% said their finances were affected “a great deal.”

Trump told ⁠Reuters earlier this month he was not concerned about the rising prices at the pump, saying he expected prices to ⁠decrease “very rapidly” once the ‌war ended.

Fox News, citing the ​White House, ‌reported on Friday that the Trump administration ​was working on options to alleviate the burdens felt by Americans at the pump.