Spokane fighter Kai Stewart defends BKFC featherweight title, wins by unanimous decision

From staff reports

Spokane-based fighter Kai Stewart remained unbeaten and retained his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship featherweight belt in convincing fashion, beating Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision on Friday in the five-round main event of BKFC 87 in Hollywood, Florida.

Stewart (9-0), who successfully defended his title for the fifth time, landed 233 total punches against just 82 for Gaffie (3-1), who is the BKFC European featherweight champion. Stewart, the BKFC World Champion featherweight since June 2023, had a 51-5 advantage in strikes landed in Round 2 alone.