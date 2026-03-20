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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Spokane fighter Kai Stewart defends BKFC featherweight title, wins by unanimous decision

Kai Stewart will defend his BKFC featherweight title for the fifth time on Friday against European featherweight champion Nico Gaffie. (Courtesy of Kai Stewart)
From staff reports

Spokane-based fighter Kai Stewart remained unbeaten and retained his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship featherweight belt in convincing fashion, beating Nico Gaffie by unanimous decision on Friday in the five-round main event of BKFC 87 in Hollywood, Florida.

Stewart (9-0), who successfully defended his title for the fifth time, landed 233 total punches against just 82 for Gaffie (3-1), who is the BKFC European featherweight champion. Stewart, the BKFC World Champion featherweight since June 2023, had a 51-5 advantage in strikes landed in Round 2 alone.