The best ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ about the late action star

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – First he was famous for his fighting, and then for form on screen, before the internet made him famous for his “facts.”

After a successful career as an action star, most notably appearing in more than 200 episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Chuck Norris found himself once again in the spotlight in the early 2000s – this one cast by the digital era.

One of the original social media memes, “Chuck Norris Facts” turned the martial artist’s knack for playing tough guys into the stuff of internet legends. It came after a cameo in 2004’s “Dodgeball,” in which Norris plays himself, paving the way for his status as a cult internet sensation. The following year, high school senior Ian Spector was scrolling online when he stumbled across a phony list of facts about another action star, Vin Diesel. It inspired him to make his own website, this one revolving around Norris.

The masses, in turn, were also inspired to create their own “facts,” which in reality, are just hyperbolic statements about Norris’ grit and strength. The “Delta Force” actor himself eventually got in on the joke, putting together “The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book,” the proceeds of which went toward a nonprofit he founded with President George H.W. Bush promoting martial arts instruction for kids.

The action star died in Hawaii at the age of 86 years old on Thursday morning, after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency while training on the island of Kauai.

Here are some of the best “Chuck Norris Facts”: