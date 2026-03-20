The best ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ about the late action star
NEW YORK – First he was famous for his fighting, and then for form on screen, before the internet made him famous for his “facts.”
After a successful career as an action star, most notably appearing in more than 200 episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Chuck Norris found himself once again in the spotlight in the early 2000s – this one cast by the digital era.
One of the original social media memes, “Chuck Norris Facts” turned the martial artist’s knack for playing tough guys into the stuff of internet legends. It came after a cameo in 2004’s “Dodgeball,” in which Norris plays himself, paving the way for his status as a cult internet sensation. The following year, high school senior Ian Spector was scrolling online when he stumbled across a phony list of facts about another action star, Vin Diesel. It inspired him to make his own website, this one revolving around Norris.
The masses, in turn, were also inspired to create their own “facts,” which in reality, are just hyperbolic statements about Norris’ grit and strength. The “Delta Force” actor himself eventually got in on the joke, putting together “The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book,” the proceeds of which went toward a nonprofit he founded with President George H.W. Bush promoting martial arts instruction for kids.
The action star died in Hawaii at the age of 86 years old on Thursday morning, after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency while training on the island of Kauai.
Here are some of the best “Chuck Norris Facts”:
- Chuck Norris’ tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.
- If Chuck Norris were to travel to an alternate dimension in which there was another Chuck Norris and they both fought, they would both win.
- When Chuck Norris enters a room, he doesn’t turn the lights on – he turns the dark off.
- Chuck Norris doesn’t wear a watch. He decides what time it is.
- When Chuck Norris does push-ups, he isn’t lifting himself up … he’s pushing the Earth down.
- Chuck Norris does not use spell check. If he happens to misspell a word, Oxford will change the spelling.
- They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mt. Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.
- Chuck Norris’ calendar goes straight from March 31 to April 2, because no one fools Chuck Norris.
- Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun – and won.
- Chuck Norris counted to infinity. Twice.
- Chuck Norris stands faster than anyone can run.
- Chuck Norris once won a game of Connect Four in three moves.
- When Chuck Norris crosses the street, the cars have to look both ways.
- There are no steroids in baseball … only players Chuck Norris has breathed on.
- Death once had a near-Chuck-Norris experience.
- The Great Wall of China was originally created to keep Chuck Norris out. It didn’t work.
- It takes Chuck Norris 20 minutes to watch 60 Minutes.
- The flu gets a Chuck Norris shot every year.
- When Chuck Norris plays dodgeball, the ball dodges him.
- Chuck Norris can have both feet on the ground and kick butt at the same time.