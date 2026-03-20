The message on Trump’s coin is clear. And it’s chilling.

By Philip Kennicott Washington Post

The making of a coin is like the making of a successful political campaign: The artist must clarify and concentrate a big idea into a symbol or slogan, so simple and telling that even the distracted eye can absorb it in a glance.

It’s all about reduction, condensation and distillation. Politicians may get only a few minutes of genuinely undivided attention from their voters, while coin designers must create something iconic on a canvas the size of a thumbnail.

“With coin design, less is more,” said Caroline Turco, curator at the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum in Colorado Springs. And coinage, she added, is one of the oldest and most effective forms of political messaging, or propaganda.

On Thursday, the Trump administration won approval for an unprecedented coin design from the Commission of Fine Arts, the advisory panel founded in 1910 that evaluates the aesthetic merit of new federal architecture, landscaping and the design of our money, medals and other commemorative works.

The design of the coin, though not beautiful, is perfectly clear in its message. And the message is chilling.

The Trump gold coin would be issued under the U.S. Mint’s authority to create gold coins and silver medals without explicit congressional authorization. But its use of a portrait of the 47th president is an extraordinary break with centuries of democratic aversion to depicting living presidents on the nation’s money.

On several occasions when Congress has authorized a particular series of coins, such as ones honoring the national parks, it has made explicit a prohibition against the use of images of living people or presidents. Experts in the history of U.S. currency can cite only one example of a coin bearing the image of a living president. That was in 1926 when the profile of Calvin Coolidge was placed next to and decorously behind that of George Washington on a sesquicentennial commemorative half dollar.

“People cite that as a precedent, but it only happened that one time, and it was unpopular,” said a member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak for the group, established in 2003 to advise the secretary of the Treasury on the design and iconography of new coins. “A lot of them were returned and melted down.”

But Trump proposed honoring himself on at least two coins, a circulating one-dollar piece that was reviewed by the Commission on Fine Arts in January and the commemorative gold coin that was approved Thursday. The administration has claimed that there are loopholes in the law governing the dollar coin, despite a long history of congressional attempts to prevent honoring presidents on money while they are alive, and an even longer history of American cultural aversion to the concept, dating back to George Washington.

“When Washington was approached about it,” Turco noted, “he said that we literally fought a war against monarchy, and only monarchs put their faces on coins.”

Legal or not, the design of the new gold coin suggests a troubling evolution in the once-freewheeling iconography of Donald Trump - which includes presidential portraits, collectible coins offered for sale by Trump’s private organization, digital trading cards, banners on buildings, Trump-branded T-shirts and gold golf club covers, as well the inexhaustible production of memes and images from his social media team. More than a year into his second term, Trump is settling on recurring themes of resolution, anger and determination over his earlier displays that referenced personal vitality, competence, vision and sometimes even humor or irony.

The obverse of the coin shows the president facing the viewer, slightly bent over with his fists resting on a what looks like a narrow table or wide railing. The reverse shows an American eagle bearing neither the usual arrows and olive branch that symbolize war and peace but the wooden yoke of the Liberty Bell - a bit like an aggressive seagull making off with your hot dog.

Trump’s portrait appears to be a simplified version of an image by White House photographer Daniel Torok, which shows the president standing in front of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, framed by a window and flanked by flags. On the coin, the desk has been abstracted to a generically flat surface and the flags, window, curtains and memorabilia on a table behind the president have been removed.

With those details gone, the image is stripped of most similarities to George Tames’s famous 1961 image of John F. Kennedy standing bent over a table in the Oval Office, but with his back to the viewer, often called “The Loneliest Job” photograph.

Tames’s portrait suggested the burdens of power and, by extension, the idea that enlightened leaders must grapple with complexity, conflict and the pangs of conscience when there are no ideal solutions, only bad and worse options. The Trump coin, by contrast, demands assent to a simpler idea: that the president, like the historic desk that has been scrubbed away, is the personification of resolution. It symbolizes power untroubled by doubt or hesitation.

On the gold coin, Trump faces the viewer straight on, instead of the more traditional side angle or three-quarter view. For millennia, profile images on coins suggested an outwardly directed vision, a leader surveying the world and looking to the horizons for both danger and possibility. Trump’s image functions more like a confrontation: He stares down the viewer, forcing a choice between accepting his authority or becoming his enemy.

On the coin’s reverse side, the drama of confrontation continues with an animated, even bellicose eagle whose clearly rendered talons echo the forward placement of Trump’s hands. (A recent design for a 250th anniversary dime features an eagle with only arrows and no olive branch, suggesting that the eagle is evolving into new symbolic territory as well.)

Both sides of the gold coin are blunt and inartful, yet simple enough to be legible, like the scowling visage and deep shadows that create a concentrated image of power on the banners hanging from the Department of Justice and other agency headquarters where Trump glowers down upon the capital city’s most ceremonial corridors.

It also represents what may be the president’s narrowing options when it comes to iconography. After Trump announced the $Trump meme coin a few days before his Jan. 20 inauguration last year, he branded it with an image that recalls the fist-shaking “fight” photograph, by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, taken after the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on his campaign trail. In the meme coin image, Trump appears substantially younger than in real life, with a trim, athletic physique.

These depictions of Trump play on two themes that may be reaching their expiration date: the president as vigorous combatant, and the president as victim. Trump is aging in office and has been seen apparently falling asleep during public meetings. Seen from the side, his profile distinctly sags, creating a less than flattering portrait. At the same time, Trump as victim - a theme he returns to often during rallies and off-the-cuff remarks - becomes less plausible the longer he stays in office, especially given his consolidation of power and the quiescence of his loyal allies in Congress.

So the distillation is both political and graphic, with the president emphasizing the raw power of a monarchical presidency not just with his image on the coins, but with the fact that he can override objections to make them. The CCAC refused even to review the gold coin in February after the Trump team submitted its proposal with only about an hour’s notice, according to members of the group. The head of the group, Donald Scarinci, said that the administration is acting “very aggressively insisting that we have to review this and they are insisting that if we don’t review it, they will make it anyway.” If they do that, he says, “they will be violating the law.”

It all feels like an echo of one of the most notorious moments in the history of coinage, the minting of a coin in 44 B.C. bearing the profile of Julius Caesar with the abbreviated Latin words for “Caesar, Perpetual Dictator” on its face. Caesar is cited as the first living person to use his image on a Roman coin, and it was considered an outrageous violation of norms. One ancient historian, Cassius Dio, included the use of his image on coins among Caesar’s most egregiously self-aggrandizing acts leading up to his assassination.

“It is this moment when you see a transition from the collective ‘we,’ meaning the Republic, to the ‘them,’ to the individual, and you start seeing emperors putting image on coins,” Turco said.

It isn’t clear whether U.S. Rep. Martin Russell Thayer of Pennsylvania knew of the Caesar coin - and its consequences - when he contemptuously referenced the emperor in an 1866 congressional debate. Only a Caesar would place his image on the nation’s money, Thayer argued, calling it “derogatory to the dignity and the self-respect” of a democracy. His speech inspired the passage of the “Thayer Amendment,” preventing the depiction of living people on the nation’s paper currency.

Despite the spirit and intent of laws and customs like this, Trump is moving ahead like Caesar before him. Money has become more abstract and less a matter of daily usage in the age of credit cards and online commerce. But the cultural aversion to allowing a president to brand his likeness on a coin rests in something deeper than a sense of American or Roman history.

When Jesus said “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s,” it was after being shown a Roman coin, with Caesar’s image on it. He wasn’t just answering a question about taxation and duty, but responding to a deeply rooted dislike of having to participate in the circulation of Caesar’s image. Coinage functions symbolically as a form of compliance. We carry the ruler’s image, hoard it, spend it, keep it in our pockets. It made Caesar ubiquitous.

And when Cassius Dio listed an unprecedented coin among the grievances against Julius Caesar, he specifically indicted not just the ambitious consul and dictator, but the men around him who let it happen. “It was the senators themselves who had by their novel and excessive honours encouraged him and puffed him up,” he wrote.

At Thursday’s meeting, not one member of the Commission of Fine Arts - now stacked with Trump loyalists - objected to the legality or symbolism of the coin, or its egregious breach of democratic norms. They voted to approve it, and encouraged the U.S. Mint “to make it as large as possible,” because the president likes big things.