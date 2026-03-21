Deer Park softball drives in 58 runs in doubleheader; Beckham Barron scores twice for Lewis and Clark | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

2A

Deer Park 12, North Central 2: Ian Olietti drove in three runs, struck out nine and the visiting Stags (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1) in game one of GSL 2A doubleheader. Giancarlo Lentos hit a home run for North Central and Henry Ferguson had three RBIs.

Deer Park 20, North Central 5 (5): Evan Brinlee went 4 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs, and the visiting Stags (3-0, 3-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-3, 0-2) in game 2 of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Nicholas Elliott went 2 for 3 with a double for North Central.

West Valley 24, Rogers 1 (5): Tyler Judd went 3 for 4 with a home run, and the visiting Eagles (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Pirates (0-3, 0-2) in game 1 of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Ollie Spencer went 3 for 4 with three runs and a double.

West Valley 21, Rogers 2 (5): Ronan Smith scored three runs and had three RBIs, and the visiting Eagles (3-0, 3-0) defeated the Pirates (0-4, 0-3) in game 2 of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Nonleague

Wenatchee 8, Cheney 7: Hunter Mertz went 3 for 4, including a single to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Panthers (1-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-2). Camden Gerard had a double for Cheney.

Southridge 19, Central Valley 8 (6): Coppin Hunkapillar went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and the Suns (3-0) defeated the visiting Bears (0-2). Gavin Ellersick went 2 for 4 with a double for Central Valley.

Bonney Lake 12, Central Valley 2 (6): Ryan Cannady and Lucas Miller recorded two hits apiece and the Panthers (1-2-1) defeated the visiting Bears (0-2) at Southridge HS. Desean Dunbar lead Central Valley with a pair of doubles.

Mount Rainier 21, Lewis and Clark 6 (5): Rian Eatonwent 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run, and the visiting Rams (1-1-1) defeated the Tigers (0-2) at Hart Field. Joey Campanella led Lewis and Clark with a double.

Softball

2A

Deer Park 25, North Central 3 (5): Hailey Thompson gave up zero hits over five innings striking out 12 and the visiting Stags (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-2, 0-2) in the opening game of GSL 2A doubleheader. Every player on the Deer Park roster recorded at least one RBI with 25 total. Lucy Lathrop hit a home run for DP. Ruth Rilometa led North Central with one RBI.

Deer Park 33, North Central 0 (5): Lucy Lathrop went 5 for 5 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and the visiting Stags (3-0, 3-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-3, 0-3) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Emme Jo Bogle drove in six on four hits, scoring three runs for Deer Park.

West Valley 25-17, Rogers 3-6: The visiting Eagles swept the Pirates in two five-inning GSL 2A games. Details were unavailable.

Nonleague (Richland Varsity Softball Mixer)

Mt. Spokane 12, Kamiakin 1 (5): Quincy Schuerman hit two home runs with six RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) handled the Braves (1-2). Riley Kincaid homered and doubled with three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 17, Walla Walla 3 (5): Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, four RBIs and the Wildcats (5-0) defeated the Blue Devils (0-2). Kaydin Bradeen and Maddy Weltee each drove in three runs for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 13, Walla Walla 10 (6): Leah Juarez drove in six runs on three hits and the visiting Panthers (5-0) defeated the Blue Devils (0-3). Addie Bowen led Walla Walla with three hits.

Mead 9, Southridge 8 (5): Kendall Perez and Jill Buchmann executed a double steal, with Perez coming home on passed ball and the Panthers (4-0) defeated the Suns (0-2).

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 2, Enumclaw 0: Beckham Barron scored twice in the second half off assists from Carter Higginbotham and the Tigers (2-1) defeated the visiting Hornets (1-3) in a nonleague game at Gonzaga Prep HS. Gavin Schneider had 12 saves for Enumclaw.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Pullman 0: Kolton Vlasak and Cameron Barbieri both scored second-half goals and the Bullpups (2-0-1) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-1-1) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 1, Ridgeline 1: Aiden Sabota evened the score in the 70th minute and the Eagles (2-1-1) tied the visiting Falcons (1-1-1) in a nonleague game. Grayson Spinning scored a first-half goal for Ridgeline.

Wenatchee 8, Mead 0: Anthony Garcia scored two goals and dished out an assist and the Wenatchee Panthers (1-1) defeated the visiting Mead Panthers (1-2-1) in a nonleague game. Pierre Vega scored twice for Wenatchee.