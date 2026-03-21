Savannah Guthrie and family release new statement, keep up hope for mom Nancy

By Anthony Robledo </p><p>and Dan Morrison USA Today USA Today

Nancy Guthrie’s family asked neighbors to search their minds and memories for possible clues to the abduction of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother in a bid to shake loose information that could help find the missing 84-year-old.

“It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said in a statement to local Arizona, station KVOA – News 4 Tucson. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of Jan. 31 and the early morning hours of Feb. 1, as well as the late evening of Jan. 11.”

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case − please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance,” the family pleaded. “No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, after being dropped off at her Tucson home. She was reported missing on Feb. 1 after missing church, sparking an intense investigation into her disappearance.

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home,” the statement continued. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

“Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a March 13 update that investigators continue to analyze evidence, including “material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by camera.”

“At this time, we will not comment on the details or status of this analysis,” sheriff spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said in the update.

The sheriff’s department, along with the FBI, has been looking into DNA samples collected from Guthrie’s home and neighborhood in the Tucson area, a backpack worn by a suspect who “tampered” with her doorbell camera the night of her disappearance and a potential Wi-Fi jammer being used to interrupt Guthrie’s internet service.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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