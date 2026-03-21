Spokane Zephyr snap two-game winning streak in loss to D.C. Power

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Zephyr were held scoreless for the first time since February in a 2-0 shutout loss to D.C. Power on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Hope Hisey, the USL Super League’s leader in saves (67), was tested early when D.C. attempted two shots in the first three minutes.

Spokane responded with two of its own missed attempts from Ginger Fontenot in the 8th minute.

The Zephyr and Power continued to trade strikes as they amassed 19 combined shot attempts in the first half. Hisey had four of her six saves in the first 45 minutes.

Less than a minute into the second half Alyssa Walker received a lead pass from Lozy Abera, and easily tapped it past Hisey to open the scoring.

In the 55th minute, Dasia Tolbert extended the lead to two. Gianna Gourley found an open space in the penalty box, cut to the right, and fired a shot that was blocked by Sarah McCoy. But Tolbert was right there for the rebound, and tucked it away.

Spokane had plenty of opportunities to rally with nine shots in the second half, but D.C.’s defense forced the Zephyr’s shooters to take seven of their 18 total attempts outside the penalty box. The Power registered 31 clearances and 22 tackles.

Lena Silano, who leads the Zephyr with six goals, was held to just three shot attempts and three chances created.

With seven regular season games left, D.C. (6-6-8), jumped one spot in front of Spokane (6-6-8) into the fifth-place position.

The Zephyr look to bounce back against No. 1 ranked Sporting Jax (11-4-4) at Hodges Stadium UNF at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.