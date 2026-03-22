Testimony for Minnesota’s ‘Grandparents’ Happy Hour’ bill is going viral

By Madeline Mitchell USA Today USA Today

Assisted-living resident Anita LeBrun wants to “cheers” her friends with something stronger than grape juice.

LeBrun is going viral for her testimony at a Minnesota House of Representatives committee meeting, where legislators considered the so-called “Grandparents’ Happy Hour” bill that would allow group homes to serve alcohol to their residents and guests.

“Just because we are older and live in assisted living doesn’t mean that we should have fewer freedoms than anyone else,” LeBrun said during her testimony Tuesday. “My friends and I love happy hour, just like many of you do.”

A TikTok of LeBrun’s testimony posted by Fox 9, a local news network in Minneapolis, has nearly 1 million views, and more than 103,000 Instagram users liked a clip of LeBrun’s testimony posted to the Washington Post’s reels.

“They’re not in prison. It’s a retirement community, let them have a drink,” one user commented. More than 16,800 other Instagram users liked the comment.

“We ride at dawn for Anita and her box of wine!” another user wrote.

LeBrun is a resident at Amira Choice, an assisted living facility in Champlin, Minnesota. She told committee members that the bill ⁠would put into law “what many people assume is already allowed: Happy hour at ⁠the place (that) we call home.”

“Over a shared drink, we get to reminisce about parts of our life, military service, raising a family, the loss of a friend and celebrating the golden phase of our lives, too,” she said.

According to the Minnesota House of Representatives,

If the bill is approved, it would allow group homes including nursing homes, boarding care homes and assisted -living facilities to serve alcoholic drinks to residents and their guests during activities or events

.