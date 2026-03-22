These therapy llamas at Portland airport are going viral

By Kathleen Wong USA Today USA Today

The last thing you expect to see strutting through an airport terminal is a llama dressed in a sweater, but that’s a real possibility if you’re flying through Portland International Airport (PDX).

About once a month, a few of the llamas and alpacas from the Ridgefield, Washington-based nonprofit Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas visit PDX to interact with travelers. You may be familiar with dogs working at airports to provide comfort to travelers, but since 2023, these camelids have been part of PDX’s own animal-assisted therapy program.

They’ve been a huge hit, with people lining up to meet the large mammals.

“PDX is known for doing things differently, and the llamas and alpacas – with their gentle nature and quirky personalities – have reached icon status in the airport, beloved by all,” PDX spokesperson Molly Prescott told USA Today. “There’s nothing quite like the delight and surprise you’ll see on people’s faces when they encounter the llamas and alpacas for the first time.”

With their handlers by their sides, the trained therapy animals hang out at the entrance and main terminal, welcoming attention and affection. It’s hard to miss them, not only because llamas and alpacas typically stand 6 feet tall and can weigh up to 450 pounds, but also because they’re dressed up in cheerful costumes. Pirates or western cowboys are just a couple of the outfit themes.

During the 90-minute visits, passengers can pet and hug the llamas and alpacas. There’s even a chance to give them a carrot kiss, which is feeding a small carrot piece to the animal from your mouth or hands. Each camelid also has its own trading card that frequent fliers like to collect.

“The whole purpose of the therapy is to help with anxiety and de-stress, so I’m always watchful,” said Mountain Peaks owner Lori Gregory. “We get quite a few people traveling for not fun reasons, they’re going to visit their loved one for the last time, or they’re going to a funeral or you know, things that are hard. We always try to watch for those people to give them extra time with the animal and just express our love and care.”

Falling in love with llamas

It all started with a llama named after Canadian pop star Shania Twain. Gregory and her family had just moved to rural Washington, and their new property had enough acreage for some large animals. Her daughter Shannon Joy initially wanted a horse, but a school program quickly changed that. Through the program, Joy learned about different animals, including borrowing a local llama, Shania, to show at fairs.

“We decided to join that to learn about these animals and just fell in love,” Gregory said.

Shania’s sweet personality opened “a whole new world” for the family, as Gregory put it. To some, the idea of seeing a llama out and about in the U.S. feels exotic and odd, but they’re one of the oldest domesticated animals in history. Today, there are llama shows going on across the country, from California to Georgia.

In 2002, the family purchased a young llama named Rojo. Gregory said he stood out from the other young llamas for his gentle disposition. They also purchased two others since llamas are herd animals.

Rojo grew up to become almost 350 to 400 pounds, “and never grew out of that dog-like personality and people-friendly personality,” Gregory said. They brought him to parades and fairs, and everyone was drawn to him. He loved the attention too, enjoying hugs and pets from anyone.

Not every llama is like Shania and Rojo. By nature, llamas are smart, protective, and sometimes stubborn, earning them a reputation as mean creatures and for spitting on people. According to Gregory, this depends heavily on how the llama is raised and socialized, as well as its natural demeanor. Their smaller counterparts, alpacas, are more timid and shy, but the more independent ones that aren’t afraid to be away from the herd do well as therapy animals.

“We try to educate a lot when we go out because people have such misconceptions and kind of put them all in the same basket,” Gregory said. “Oh, he doesn’t like being here. He’d rather be in the pasture. I say, well, some are different and really actually enjoy new environments and are curious.”

That was confirmed in 2007, when Gregory witnessed a heartfelt interaction: a boy in a wheelchair lit up after meeting Rojo at a fair. It was this moment that she realized Rojo could make a positive impact on others as a therapy animal.

Both Gregory and Joy, who had just finished high school, took Rojo through the now-discontinued animal therapy program at DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in downtown Portland. He made history as the first llama to ever graduate from the program.

Rojo’s new status was announced at a gala that year, and his popularity quickly exploded. He soon began making visits all around Portland, from charity events to senior homes and schools.

Now the farm is home to six llamas and five alpacas, although not all are suited for therapy visits. Mountain Peaks also owns a for-profit branch to bring llamas to events like weddings, and proceeds help fund the nonprofit.

Bringing joy to the airport

In 2020, PDX was celebrating the opening of a new concourse and invited the llamas from Mountain Peaks to join the festivities. Donning outfits that said “I heart PDX,” two llamas strutted around the airport, greeting travelers. They returned for the holiday season, and videos of the llamas walking through the airport while wearing Christmas sweaters went viral.

Now they’re regulars at the airport through an official partnership for PDX’s animal therapy program. The program first began in 2019 with dogs, and the llamas add “a dose of novelty and surprise,” according to the airport.

“There’s nothing quite like a wagging tail and friendly face to bring a little bit of comfort and joy,” said Prescott. “Especially in a city like Portland, known for being animal-friendly.”

When they arrive for their special visits, the llamas and their handlers get valet parking and skip the security checkpoint line to be patted down.

Their time at the airport is also valuable for more than just the travelers. Being immersed in the different environments at the airport help with the animals’ training. They also spend time with the airport staff themselves, who often work stressful jobs.

“It just really made me appreciate our airport,” said Gregory. “It’s very unique and the effort to try to make travel amazing for the people that go through the airport, I’ve just been very impressed with everybody.”