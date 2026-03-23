Audio suggests confusion before deadly LaGuardia crash

The wreckage of an Air Canada regional jet and a Port Authority fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, on Monday, March 23, 2026. A runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday killed two people, injured dozens more and shut down one of the busiest domestic airports in the region. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) (VICTOR J. BLUE)

By Liam Stack, Christine Chung, Dakota Santiago, Stella Chu and Karoun Demirjian New York Times

NEW YORK — Air traffic controllers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport may have been distracted at the time of a runway collision that killed two people Sunday night, according to a recording of audio from the air traffic tower that has been reviewed by The New York Times.

Investigators were working Monday to determine how the Air Canada jet and Port Authority fire truck collided. The jet was landing and the fire truck had been responding to a separate incident on another plane.

Several minutes after the collision Sunday night, a controller at the airport told the pilot of a Frontier jet that the airport was closed until further notice and that “we were dealing with an emergency earlier,” according to air traffic control audio posted on the site LiveATC.net, which was reviewed by the Times.

The collision injured dozens of people and shut down one of the busiest domestic airports in the region. It appeared to be the first fatal accident at LaGuardia since 1992. More than 12 hours after the accident the plane, a Bombardier jet, remained on the runway with its nose sheared off.

Before the crash, flight attendants warned of a possible emergency landing, and after the impact passengers were left to organize their own escape, said Rebecca Liquori, 35, a nurse from South Baldwin, New York.

The pilots were dead and at least one flight attendant was missing. The escape slides did not activate, so passengers had to scramble over the wings to safety.

“The flight attendant that was in the front, she got ejected from the plane,” Liquori said. “So we really did not have direction.”

The disruption was expected to ripple across the region and the nation at the start of the workweek, with hundreds of flights canceled as of Monday morning. New York City officials urged drivers to avoid the area around LaGuardia, warning of road closures and traffic delays.

Forty-one passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the airport operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at a news conference early Monday. She said 32 of them had been released and that some of the others had been seriously injured.

Two officers in the fire truck were among those hospitalized and were in stable condition, Garcia said. The truck was responding to a call from another aircraft whose pilot had reported an issue with odor in the cabin, she said.

The collision, which occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, involved Air Canada Express Flight 8646, which had departed from Montreal and landed at LaGuardia late Sunday. The CRJ-900 jet was operated by Jazz Aviation LP, which said in a statement that a preliminary passenger list indicated the flight was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

After it landed, the plane’s ground speed slowed from roughly 151 mph to roughly 24 mph within a minute, according to FlightRadar24, an online service that tracks flight data.

Here’s what else we’re covering:

— TSA disruptions: Earlier Sunday, travelers at LaGuardia endured hourslong security lines tied to a nationwide shortage of Transportation Security Administration workers. Thousands of TSA employees are working without pay amid a partial government shutdown. Air traffic controllers are being paid during the shutdown because Congress has already funded their employer, the Department of Transportation.

— Jet operator: Jazz Aviation LP is Canada’s largest regional airline, serving 70 destinations across Canada and the United States. It operates flights under the Air Canada Express brand under an agreement with Air Canada, the country’s flag carrier.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.