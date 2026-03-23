Chiefs set to open WHL playoffs at Price George
The Spokane Chiefs learned their postseason schedule on Monday and will open the Western Hockey League playoffs on Friday at Prince George.
The seven-game series will begin at 7 p.m.
The sixth-seeded Chiefs (36-30-2-0) will play two games on the road against the third-seeded Cougars (44-22-2-0), before returning to the Arena for home games on Monday and April1-2 if necessary.
The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2024 with Prince George sweeping Spokane.
The Chiefs advanced to last year’s WHL championship before losing to Medicine Hat 4-1.