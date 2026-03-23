Chipotle to come to Cheney this September

The Mexican-inspired fast casual restaurant Chipotle is slated to come to Cheney in September.

Serving burrito bowls, tacos and salads, the chain location will be on the southwest corner of Betz Road and First Street, neighboring Cheney’s STCU branch. Workers completed the foundation last Thursday, said Chris Barker, director of real estate development for Vandervert Development.

Vandervert Development owns the majority of the city’s shopping center, adding the Chipotle building to its collection, including Starbucks, Subway, Carl’s Jr., Safeway and a local STCU branch. Not owned by Vandervert but in the same center is a Taco Bell and Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks and Burgers.

“It’s a great restaurant expending pretty rapidly in the area,” Barker said, adding that he anticipates it will work well in a college town. Customers will be able to dine in, or order ahead and pickup from their vehicle.

Plans have been in the works between Chipotle’s corporate office and developers for around a year, and now that the foundation is laid, Barker said the building’s exterior should be done in mid-June and food could start coming out as soon as September.

“We’re always looking for communities where we can serve classically cooked, real food and build new local partnerships, and we believe Cheney will be a great fit,” said Mohit Patel, a Chipotle spokesman.