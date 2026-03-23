Pentagon Adopts New Limits for Journalists After Court Loss

By Erik Wemple New York Times

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department said Monday that it was taking a new approach to limiting access to media organizations, after a federal judge ruled Friday that major parts of its current policy were unconstitutional, in a case brought by The New York Times.

The Pentagon is closing the workspace used for years by journalists with credentials to cover the military, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, wrote in a memo to senior Pentagon leadership. A new area for the press will be set up in an annex outside the main Pentagon building, he said, and all journalists now seeking physical access to the Pentagon will require an escort.

In addition, Parnell wrote, the department is changing the wording of some of the rules that journalists must sign to get a credential. He said the changes, like making more explicit definitions of prohibited activities, addressed concerns raised by the judge last week.

The Defense Department said it planned to appeal the judge’s ruling. But the Pentagon said its new policies would comply with the ruling while still preserving the department’s security and “without conceding the validity of the court’s analysis.”

The new rules announced Monday are the latest effort by Pentagon officials to limit journalists’ access to the Defense Department. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has had an adversarial stance toward the news media since he took over last year. He previously proposed denying access to the Pentagon to a reporter from NBC News, then removed several news organizations from their on-site workstations. Months later, he curtailed the unescorted roaming privileges of journalists within the complex.

In October, the Pentagon adopted a policy that empowered the department to declare journalists “security risks” and revoke their press passes if they engaged in any conduct that the Pentagon believed threatened national security. Instead of signing the new policy, the Times journalists — along with dozens of reporters from other outlets — turned in their press passes, opting to cover the military from outside the complex. The Pentagon later welcomed a reconstituted press corps consisting of pro-Trump commentators and influencers.

The Times sued, arguing that the rules violated the First and Fifth amendments, and Judge Paul Friedman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with the company. He wrote in his ruling Friday that the Pentagon’s policy rewarded reporters who were “willing to publish only stories that are favorable to or spoon-fed by department leadership, and that the Pentagon had given itself too much power to enforce its new rules.

Friedman ordered the Pentagon to restore the press passes of seven journalists for the Times. The Pentagon Press Association, a group representing journalists on the national security beat, also pressed the department for reinstatement for other journalists who had handed in their passes.

In its lawsuit, the Times took aim at restrictions in the October policy relating to “solicitation” of information by reporters. The policy made clear that First Amendment protections did not apply when journalists “solicit government employees to violate the law by providing confidential government information.” In his ruling, Friedman wrote that this provision was susceptible to “ambiguous interpretation.”

The new version replaces “solicitation” with “intentional inducement of unauthorized disclosure.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.