Projecting the Seattle Mariners’ roster for opening day

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — With opening day now days away and the Mariners ready to escape the roasting oven that is the Phoenix valley, it’s time for one last roster projection. There have actually been some changes — a few unanticipated — since the last projection in early March.

Like every team in spring training, a few minor injuries will likely have two players start the season on the injured list.

The Seattle Mariners have also made a decision on one of their few position battles in camp.

“Decisions still have to be made,” manager Dan Wilson said Sunday. “We’ve still got a couple of decisions towards the end of camp here that need to get made here today or tomorrow. We’ll get those things figured out. The idea is that we’ve got to put ourselves in the best position to win coming out of the gate.”

Seattle must submit its opening day roster on Thursday morning. So what happens first: The Mariners’ opening day roster is released or MLB announces the channel lineup for Mariners TV?

Starting rotation (5)

Logan Gilbert, RHP, George Kirby, RHP, Bryan Woo, RHP, Luis Castillo, RHP, Emerson Hancock, RHP

Injured List: Bryce Miller, RHP, Logan Evans, RHP (60-day)

Next up: Dane Dunning, RHP, Jhonathan Diaz, LHP, Casey Lawrence, RHP, Kade Anderson, LHP, Ryan Sloan, RHP

Notes: For the third straight season, Hancock will be on the opening day roster as a member of the starting rotation. This season, he’ll replace Miller, who is working his way back from oblique tightness that cropped up during his first and only Cactus League start this spring.

Miller has yet to start throwing with full intent in his bullpen sessions. Once he clears that threshold, he will have at least two more bullpens followed by at least one, if not two, live batting-practice sessions and then finally move to a rehab stint. The Mariners have the luxury of being patient with Miller’s recovery. With oblique issues tending to linger if not treated properly, they won’t rush Miller’s progression, particularly with Hancock pitching so well this spring.

The Mariners’ pitching coaches have raved about Hancock’s improved velocity and the evolution of his breaking pitches — a hard, gyro slider and a slower sweeper.

Bullpen (8)

Andres Muñoz, RHP, Matt Brash, RHP, Eduard Bazardo, RHP, Carlos Vargas, RHP, Cooper Criswell, RHP, Casey Legumina, RHP, Gabe Speier, LHP, Jose A. Ferrer, LHP

Next up: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Yosver Zulueta, RHP, Troy Taylor, RHP, Alex Hoppe, RHP, Ryan Loutos, RHP, Casey Lawrence, RHP, Josh Simpson, LHP, Robinson Ortiz, LHP

Notes: The Mariners’ bullpen has been essentially set since the start of spring training. The leverage group of Muñoz, Speier and Brash return, and Ferrer — who was acquired in a trade with the Nationals this offseason — has pitched well at various points and looked shaky at least once. Such is the nature of spring training. Bazardo pitched well in the World Baseball Classic for Venezuela and will serve as the pivot pitcher between the starter and the leverage arms. The versatile Criswell will serve as the long reliever, though he looked to be a better-than-capable starter. The Mariners put Vargas, who was out of options, on last year’s opening day roster. He pitched well enough to remain there all season. He can still be a little erratic at times.

Legumina, the former Gonzaga pitcher who made 48 MLB appearances last season, is out of minor-league options and will make the team over Wilcox and Zulueta. The Mariners won’t have much roster flexibility if they need to call up a fresh reliever.

Infielders (5)

Josh Naylor, 1B, Cole Young, 2B, Brendan Donovan, 3B, Leo Rivas, IF, Ryan Bliss, IF

Injured List: J.P. Crawford, SS, Miles Mastrobuoni, IF

Next up: Colt Emerson, SS/3B, Connor Joe, 1B, Brock Rodden, 2B/SS, Will Wilson, 3B

Notes: Crawford dealt with shoulder fatigue and inflammation for much of spring training, limiting him to seven games. He received a cortisone injection a week ago and has been hitting in the cage. He is scheduled to start a throwing progression on Monday.

“He’s continuing to do some plyo (weight ball) work,” Wilson said. “I think he starts throwing possible (Monday). We’ll continue to assess this as we go with J.P.”

But given his lack of game reps, the Mariners will likely have him start the season on the injured list so he can get enough innings in the field and at-bats to be ready to compete.

Rivas will handle the shortstop duties in Crawford’s absence.

Mastrobuoni suffered a calf strain during the World Baseball Classic. While he’s close to being ready to start full workouts, recently being cleared to run, he also hasn’t played in a game in over a week and would need some rehab games. He’s out of options, so the Mariners will have to designate him for assignment if they don’t put him on the active roster when he’s reinstated from the injured list.

Bliss, who was the opening day starter at second base in 2025, will take the final bench spot. He missed most of last season due to a torn biceps and a torn meniscus, which required season-ending surgery.

Outfielders (6)

Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, Luke Raley, Dom Canzone, Rob Refsnyder

Next up: Brennan Davis, Rhylan Thomas, Laz Montes, Jonny Farmelo

Notes: The right-field platoon of Raley starting against right-hander starters and Robles getting the nod against lefty starters has started to heat up as spring training nears its end. Canzone and Refsnyder are expected to share the designated hitter spot, while also being able to fill in when needed in the outfield.

Catchers (2)

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver

Next up: Jhonny Pereda, Brian O’Keefe

Notes: Per multiple MLB sources, the Mariners have opted to go with Mitch Garver as the backup catcher instead of Andrew Knizner.

Garver, who served as Raleigh’s backup last season, was signed to a minor-league deal about a week into spring training. The Mariners like his familiarity with the pitching staff and their pregame planning. He has a solid relationship with Raleigh and the returning players and staff.

“And I’m just happy to be back with the group,” Garver said. “What what we have here is special.

Knizner was signed to a one-year, $1 million contract to serve as Raleigh’s backup after Harry Ford was traded to the Nationals. But the Mariners believe that Garver offers better potential as a hitter while being similar in terms of defense and pitch calling.

Seattle will designate Knizner for assignment since he’s out of minor-league options. If he clears waivers, the Mariners could outright him to the minor leagues. But since he has enough service time, Knizner is expected to decline the outright assignment and become a free agent.

There is a financial component to the decision to go with Garver. He will earn $2.25 million for being on the active roster. Meanwhile, Knizner’s $1 million is guaranteed.