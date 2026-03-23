Quadruple amputee who gained fame as pro cornhole player charged with murder

By Brandon Champion mlive.com

A professional cornhole player celebrated for excelling against the odds has been arrested for murder.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, Dayton James Webber, 27, is accused of shooting and killing a front-seat passenger in his vehicle during an argument on Sunday night.

Cornhole, sometimes called “bags,” is a popular lawn game where players toss bean bags from 27 feet away at a raised board with a hole, aiming to reach 21 points.

Webber has gained some fame for winning cornhole tournaments as a quadruple amputee. In 2023, he was featured by NBC’s “Today” and ESPN where he talked about losing his limbs to a bacterial infection at 10 months old and his unlikely journey to stardom. ESPN also reported on Webber in 2010 when he was wrestling as a 12-year-old.

The American Cornhole League, which has been shown on ESPN since 2016, released a statement on social media.

“The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells,” the statement said.

“At this time, this remains an active legal situation. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing. We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, the league will have no further comment.”

Detectives say officers with the La Plata Police Department were flagged down near La Plata Road and Radio Station Road in La Plata by two witnesses who said they saw the shooting happen. Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, has been identified as the victim.

Webber left the scene but was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia about two hours later and charged as a fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Charles County where he will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges.