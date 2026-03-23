Trader Joe’s recalls nearly 10M pounds of frozen food due to glass

By James Powel USA Today USA Today

Nearly 10 million pounds of Trader Joe’s products are being pulled from shelves as part of an ongoing recall of frozen foods.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. said in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration that over 400,000 cases, or about 9.8 million pounds, of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice are being recalled due to the presence of “foreign objects.”

The notice said that the products were being pulled due to “glass varying in size from 1-3cm long and 2-4mm wide.”

The vegetable fried rice packages were listed in a March 3 news release from Trader Joe’s as being included in the recall. Other products mentioned by Trader Joe’s included its Chicken Fried Rice, Japanese Style Fried Rice and Chicken Shu Mai.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a March 3 announcement that carrots were “the likely source of the glass contamination” after it received multiple complaints of glass being present in the packages.

“We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement to USA Today. “We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality.”

USA Today has reached out to Ajinomoto Foods for comment.

Trader Joe’s recall details

The recalled vegetable fried rice packages have best-by dates ranging from Feb. 28 to Nov. 19 and a UPC of 00521482.

The FDA said in the notice that the recall is classified as a Class II recall. The risk classification from the federal agency indicates that the recalled products could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” but that the chances of serious adverse health consequences are “remote.”

FSIS said in its March 3 announcement that any of the recalled products, which include brand names Kroger, Tai Pei and others, should be thrown away or returned to the point of sale. It was initiated on Feb. 19 and expanded on March 3.

The full product list and product labels connected to the recall are available on the FSIS website.

Where were recalled Trader Joe’s products sent?

The recalled Vegetable Fried Rice packages were distributed in 43 states including: Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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