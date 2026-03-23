Victoria Norling leads Ferris to softball win; Zeke Heward scores go ahead goal for Cheney | prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Ferris 5, Central Valley 4: Victoria Norling hit a 2-run home run in the fifth inning and the Saxons (1-2, 1-2) defeated the visiting Bears (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Whitney Hollen led Central Valley with two hits.

Rogers 19, Timberlake 10: The Pirates (1-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Potlatch 15, Clarkston 4 (5): Reese Lusby drove in five runs on three hits and the visiting Loggers (1-1) defeated the Bantams (1-2) in a nonleague game. Izzy Schlegle and Joslyn McCormack-Marks recorded two hits apiece for Clarkston.

Boys Soccer

Cheney 2, West Valley 1: Zeke Heward scored the go ahead goal in the 66th minute and the Blackhawks (1-3) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-2-1) in a nonleague match. Aiden Sabota scored the goal for West Valley.

North Central 1, Rogers 0: Kayden Chau scored a goal in the 61st minute and the Wolfpack (3-3, 3-1) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-3-2, 0-3) in a GSL 2A match at ONE Spokane Stadium. Jiva Irankunda made eight saves for Rogers.

Mt. Spokane 2, East Valley 1: Caleb Linder scored a goal and assisted on another and the Wildcats (4-0-1) defeated the visiting Knights (0-4-1) in a nonleague match at Union Stadium.

Baseball

Pullman 15, North Central 1 (5): Will Denney drove in three runs on three hits and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Nicholas Elliott led North Central with two hits.