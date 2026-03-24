Donkeys are being shot with arrows in California’s Inland Empire region. There’s a $50,000 reward to find the culprit

By Summer Lin Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Animal activists are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is shooting donkeys with arrows in Southern California .

“If you have any information that could lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could help,” read a Facebook post from DonkeyLand, a Riverside animal protection organization.

“Everyone deserves a safe way to share information without fear of retaliation. Please help be the voice for these innocent animals.”

Riverside County is home to a large wild donkey population, and it’s not uncommon for the animals to be accidentally injured in car accidents or run-ins with fences. However, a disturbing pattern of intentional attacks on the animals that began in June has continued this year, authorities said.

The first was in June of last year, when a young burro was found grazing with an arrow in her side along Pigeon Pass Road in Moreno Valley, according to information DonkeyLand posted on Facebook. The second burro was found shot by the same make and color arrow near the same road months later.

Several more burros have since been reported shot along Hidden Springs Drive, Greenridge Drive and Reche Canyon Road.

Thirteen wild donkeys have been attacked so far this year, and on Monday, concerned citizens attended a town hall, KABC reported.

Overall, 21 donkeys have been attacked in what the community is calling the “Triangle of Death” located in the area between KB Homes at Spring Mountain Ranch and UC Riverside around Mt. Vernon area, according to DonkeyLand.

Six donkeys have been shot with arrows specifically.

The organization has been posting images of the injured donkeys, including the ones who had to be euthanized due to their injuries.

Anyone with information on the attacks has been encouraged to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Station at (951) 776-1099 and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) at (951) 358-7387.