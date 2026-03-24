Dr. André Ritter: A month in Spokane to advance oral health

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dr. André Ritter

By Dr. André Ritter

Keeping your mouth healthy is one of the most important things you can do for your body and your mind.

It’s easy to forget this until something goes wrong. Anyone who has ever had a toothache knows how hard it is to think about anything else. It’s tough to focus at school, do your job well, or even enjoy time with your family when you are in pain. And when people feel embarrassed to smile or talk because of missing or damaged teeth, the impact on mental health can be just as serious.

The truth is simple: Good oral health helps people live better, healthier lives.

Across the country, oral health problems carry serious consequences. Each year, children miss an estimated 34 million hours of school due to unplanned dental care, and the economy loses roughly $45 billion in worker productivity for the same reason. These numbers remind us that oral health isn’t a luxury – it’s a fundamental part of living, learning and contributing to our communities.

Most dental issues are preventable with regular checkups and cleanings, but access to care is uneven. In Washington, 38 of our 39 counties are federally designated oral health shortage areas. This means that in almost every corner of the state, especially rural regions, families struggle to find a dentist close to home. No one should have to drive hours for routine care or wait until a small issue turns into an emergency.

That is why expanding our dental workforce is so important. And it’s why Spokane plays such a key role in the future of oral health in Washington.

Since 2008, the University of Washington School of Dentistry and Eastern Washington University have partnered to train dentists specifically prepared to serve rural and underserved populations through the Regional Initiatives in Dental Education program.

Through a broad network of community partnerships, RIDE students spend their early training years in Spokane and complete extended clinical rotations in community health centers across the state. They learn not only the science of dentistry, but also the realities of practicing in small towns, tribal communities and regions where dental care is scarce. They meet the patients and families who will one day become their neighbors.

And RIDE works. More than 80% of RIDE graduates return to practice in rural or underserved areas. That means more families getting regular checkups, more kids staying in school and more adults staying healthy and productive.

In 2024, the Washington state Legislature made a major investment in this work by approving $2.5 million to expand RIDE in Eastern Washington. With this support, in Spokane we doubled the number of RIDE students, from 32 to 64, and added an extra year of training. Last fall we moved in with the University of Washington School of Medicine – Gonzaga University Health Partnership to join their growing medical and health care education programs. The synergy of our Spokane-based training under one roof helps us support more students and strengthen ties across the region’s health systems.

These investments show how much Spokane means to the future of oral health care in Washington. We are fortunate to enjoy strong partnerships with local organizations and dedicated dental providers and community members.

Next week, I will return to Spokane for an extended stay. Throughout April, I’ll be living and working in the community to support the RIDE program and strengthen connections with local partners. During my time here, I hope to meet with community groups, educators, parents, health leaders and local businesses. I plan to visit classrooms to talk with students about oral health, tour clinics, and listen to the people who know Spokane best.

If there is an event, classroom or community meeting where a conversation about oral health or workforce development would be valuable, I would welcome the invitation.

At the UW School of Dentistry, our mission extends far beyond our Seattle campus. We are committed to the health and well-being of the entire state. Spokane plays a unique and vital role in that mission, and with your partnership, we can continue building a workforce capable of serving every community – rural and urban, large and small.

I look forward to the month ahead and to advancing oral health together.

André Ritter, DDS, MS, MBA, PhD, is professor and dean at the University of Washington School of Dentistry in Seattle.