‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars Caterina Scorsone, E.R. Fightmaster may have romance off-screen

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone and alum E.R. Fightmaster were spotted on what looked like a date this weekend, three years after their on-screen romance ended.

Scorsone, 44, and the 33-year-old “Survival of the Thickest” writer – who uses they/them pronouns – were photographed holding hands Sunday in Los Angeles, following lunch at Highly Likely, according to a snap published by E! News.

Representatives for Scorsone and Fightmaster did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

Scorsone has starred on the ABC hit as Dr. Amelia Shepherd since 2010, while Fightmaster made history as the show’s first nonbinary doctor when they joined as Dr. Kai Bartley in 2021. Fightmaster’s role spanned 16 episodes during the series’ 18th and 19th seasons, concluding in 2023.

Amelia and Kai got together during the latter of those two seasons, with their romance ending when Kai took a job in London.

Scorsone later told Shondaland that the end of the relationship was “such a heartbreak for Amelia because they were such a beautiful match.”

Sunday’s sighting occurred a week after Scorsone and the “Sorry Baby” actor were spotted attending the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, according to E! and People.

The pair also enjoyed some quality time together in 2023 when they attended an Angel City FC game, according to the outlet.

Scorsone was previously married to Rob Giles, from 2009 to 2020. The exes share three daughters: Eliza, 13, Pippa, 9, and Lucky, 6.