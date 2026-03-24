Lakeland trustees place superintendent on administrative leave with pay

By Emma Epperly Idaho Ed News

Lakeland trustees placed Superintendent Rusty Taylor on administrative leave Monday but did not say why, according to an email sent to community members Tuesday morning.

Taylor was hired in June after the district’s previous superintendent retired early and the assistant superintendent resigned. The change in leadership is one of several issues facing the district after two failed supplemental levies and years of contentious school board meetings. Trustees also plan to ask patrons in May to increase their property taxes to pay for a $15 million plant facility levy.

“We understand this decision may create questions regarding the future of the Lakeland Joint School District,” the email from trustees reads. “We want to assure you the Board is committed to ensuring a safe, professional, and successful learning and working environment for both students and staff. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

While the email says Taylor was placed on administrative leave, trustees voted Monday night to relieve Taylor of his duties effective immediately, following a three-hour executive session. They also instructed the board clerk to work with the district’s attorney to draft a separation agreement.

Taylor has a two-year contract through the 2026-27 school year and will receive his $156,000 annual salary for the rest of the contract term in a single lump sum. When reached via phone Tuesday, Taylor declined to comment.

Trustees appointed Assistant Superintendent Jake Massey as interim superintendent.

Board Chair Michelle Thompson told EdNews there was an “accumulation of events” that led to the decision, which was made after Taylor’s annual employee review.

Taylor was never under investigation for any specific incident, Thompson said.

“There was nothing nefarious or evil,” Thompson said, declining

to give specifics while citing employment protections.

“It was a bad fit,” she said. “Mr. Taylor agrees with that.”

The board plans to open applications for the superintendent position in the coming weeks, Thompson said. “It’s a difficult situation that we were all placed in. And doing what is in the best interest of 4,700 students, staff, and their families, it’s not an easy job. I would just ask that people respect the decisions that were made because they were not made in a lighthearted fashion.”

Last week, trustees voted not to renew Taylor’s contract. It’s not the first time the board has done so. In 2020, trustees declined to extend then-superintendent Becky Meyer’s contract. Meyer left the district for Lake Pend Oreille shortly after, taking Chief Financial Officer and former Lakeland Trustee Brian Wallace with her.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Arnold replaced Meyer. She held the position for three years before retiring early last fall, citing health issues and strenuous levy campaigns during her tenure.

In January, the board clerk resigned, citing “curt, dismissive, and condescending” behavior from trustees.

This story orginally appeared in idahoednews.org.