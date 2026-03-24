Letters for Tuesday, March 24

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Microchips off

I am beyond grateful for the preventive measures that the state is taking to protect the people of Washington’s choice of their bodies. Considering previous worries about having a choice in reproductive health care, it is encouraging to see the people that actually have a voice are using it to protect the people they represent. Taking away people’s freedom of choice is an almost guaranteed way to make citizens feel powerless and hopeless.

Imagine a future where employers would be able to mandate microchips in order to either keep or secure a job. This would be incredibly invasive and would make people feel like robots, which would only deepen the idea that we are just another number.

With that being said, I am very happy that Washington is trying to protect their people’s autonomy and ability to choose what happens to their own body.

Hannah Bowsky

Spokane Valley

Who will hold Deputy Middlebos accountable?

I have the utmost respect and admiration for first responders on any and all levels. I don’t believe we could or would survive without the well trained and qualified men and women who protect us.

Unfortunately, there are a few who chose to walk outside that line of respect, including Spokane County Deputy Daniel Middlebos. With so many awards for good service, I would have thought he would know to use his own private phone for his disgusting acts.

I briefly reviewed the WSCJT Commission (very briefly) trying to determine why Middlebos did not meet the criteria for a full investigation for discipline believing he would not seek law employment anywhere else. How many times has it been discovered that an individual is not qualified or trained to conduct business, surgery, etc., of any nature, and then it is discovered years later they have a new license, name and business in another state? How does this happen?

Middlebos is only 61 years old – and conducted his disgusting behavior for years. It was only discovered because a neighbor was charged with murder.

Middlebos is apparently certified in law enforcement certificates in three states – Idaho, Washington and Michigan. Am I missing something here? When will he be held accountable and who will step up?

Debbie King

Colbert

Conservative views

As everyone knows Washington state has been controlled by the Democratic Party for years. The city of Spokane is now in the same position. A more conservative viewpoint rarely makes a significant impact on the decisions our state and city elected officials make. That is one reason why I am pleased that Rep. Michael Baumgartner is our congressman, one of only two Republicans of the 10 U.S. representatives from Washington. His work along with some of our county officials, at least provide us with some balance to the extremely liberal or even socialist policies that seem to control the Democrat Party. Even moderate Mark Mullet, former state senator and 2024 Democrat candidate for governor from Issaquah , was surprised that the Democrat Party has swung so far to the left.

I know Rep. Baumgartner is tireless in his work for Eastern Washington. Do I agree with all of his votes? Of course not. But I appreciate that he is willing to work across the aisle because he knows that he represents all of his constituents and he wants to hear all views so he can make the best decisions for Eastern Washington and our country.

We need less party politics and divisiveness and more collaboration. We need everyone who agrees to vote. Change will not happen otherwise. I will gladly be voting twice for Congressman Baumgartner this year – once in the primary in August and again in the general election in November.

Alice Burton

Spokane